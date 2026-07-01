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Home > Tech and Auto News > Can WhatsApp’s New Username Feature Be Misused? Govt Begins Legal Review

Can WhatsApp’s New Username Feature Be Misused? Govt Begins Legal Review

The Centre is reviewing WhatsApp's proposed username feature over impersonation concerns and may send a legal notice to Meta or even explore blocking the feature if it is found to pose risks to user safety.

Govt Examines WhatsApp Username Feature (Image: AI-generated)
Govt Examines WhatsApp Username Feature (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 19:45 IST

The government is examining the legal implications of Meta-owned WhatsApp’s proposed username feature and may issue a legal notice to the company if it concludes that the feature could increase the risk of impersonation, government sources told ANI. Officials are also exploring the legal options available to block the feature if necessary, amid growing concerns that allowing users to connect through usernames instead of phone numbers could be misused by fraudsters.

According to government sources, the feature will undergo scrutiny from both legal and user safety perspectives before it is allowed to roll out more widely.

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Government weighs legal options over WhatsApp username feature

“The government will look into WhatsApp’s username feature over impersonation concerns. It will look into legal mechanisms to possibly block feature also the legality of WhatsApp’s username feature. If feature is found risk-prone, the government could send legal notice to Meta,” a source said.

The move follows concerns that the proposed feature may make impersonation easier if strong safeguards are not built into the platform. Authorities are expected to assess whether the feature complies with existing legal and safety requirements before taking a final view.

WhatsApp says usernames will improve privacy

Meta-owned WhatsApp recently introduced the idea of a username reservation feature, which is currently under development and being tested. The feature is not yet available to users globally.

Once launched, users will be able to reserve a unique username, allowing others to search for and contact them without needing to know their phone number. According to WhatsApp, the feature is intended to provide users with greater privacy and convenience.

How the new WhatsApp username system will work

Announcing the feature on X, WhatsApp said usernames are designed to let users connect without sharing their personal phone numbers. Instead, people will be able to search for and message others using their chosen username.

The company also said users can begin reserving their preferred usernames this week ahead of a broader rollout later this year. To reserve one, users will need to update WhatsApp to the latest version and navigate to Settings > Account > Username, with the process expected to take only a few seconds. WhatsApp has not yet announced a timeline for the feature’s global rollout.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: OnePlus N6 Launches In India: Check Price, Features, Camera And Huge 8,000mAh Battery    

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Can WhatsApp’s New Username Feature Be Misused? Govt Begins Legal Review
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Can WhatsApp’s New Username Feature Be Misused? Govt Begins Legal Review

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