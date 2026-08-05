Car Discounts & Offers August 2026: Tata Curvv To Honda Amaze, Check Out The Best Offers

India’s carmakers are once again competing hard for buyer attention this August, with brands like Kia, Tata, Hyundai and Honda rolling out a wide range of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage incentives and loyalty benefits across their lineups. These offers are designed to make popular models more affordable and give festive season momentum an early push, though the exact figures tend to shift depending on the city and dealership.

Check Out The Best Car Offers And Discounts In August 2026

Buyers shopping this month can expect a mixed bag: some models come with heavy cash benefits and exchange bonuses, a few carry only dealer-level perks, and select EVs and newly launched variants have no official offers at all as automakers hold pricing steady. Here’s a brand-wise look at what’s on offer right now.

Tata Discounts & Offers in August 2026

Tata’s biggest savings this month sit with its outgoing EV stock, the Tiago EV and Punch EV pre-facelift units are being cleared with benefits touching Rs 1.45 lakh, while the Curvv EV’s limited MY 2025 stock crosses Rs 3.5 lakh in combined benefits.

Car Models Discounts and Offers Tiago Facelift No Official Offers Tiago Pre Facelift & Tigor (except XE) Rs 15,000 cash + Rs 10,000 exchange or Rs 15,000 scrappage bonus. Additional Freedom Celebration offer of Rs 5,000 on Tiago Pre Facelift Tiago EV Pre-facelift Tiago EV on sale with Rs 1.45 lakh in benefits Altroz Up to Rs 35,000 cash including Freedom Celebration offer + Rs 15,000 exchange or Rs 20,000 scrappage bonus Punch No Offers Punch EV Pre-facelift Punch EV on sale with Rs 1.45 lakh in benefits Nexon ICE Up to Rs 55,000 cash including Freedom Celebration offer + Rs 15,000 exchange or Rs 20,000 scrappage Nexon EV Rs 45,000 in combined benefits Curvv Rs 30,000 cash + Rs 50,000 loyalty discount + Rs 40,000 exchange or Rs 45,000 scrappage Curvv EV (MY 2025) Limited MY 2025 stock with over Rs 3.5 lakh in benefits Sierra ICE & EV Rs 30,000 scrappage or loyalty discount on ICE; no offer on EV Harrier & Safari Rs 10,000 cash + Rs 25,000 exchange or Rs 35,000 scrappage Harrier EV Up to Rs 1 lakh Freedom Celebration offer + Rs 50,000 exchange or Rs 75,000 scrappage discount + loyalty benefit of up to Rs 1 lakh for Tata EV owners or Rs 50,000 for Tata ICE owners

Kia Discounts & Offers in August 2026

Kia’s offers this month range from straightforward cash discounts to a mix of exchange, scrappage and corporate benefits, with the Carnival leading the pack on exchange value.

Car Models Discounts and Offers Sonet (1.2 HTX O only) Rs 10,000 cash + Rs 20,000 exchange + Rs 15,000 scrappage + up to Rs 15,000 corporate, plus dealer end offers Syros ICE (Petrol) Rs 10,000 cash + Rs 20,000 exchange + Rs 20,000 scrappage + Rs 15,000 corporate + extended warranty + strong dealer end offers Syros EV No Offers Seltos Rs 20,000 loyalty + Rs 20,000 corporate benefits, plus dealer end offers Carens Clavis Turbo Rs 10,000 cash + Rs 30,000 exchange + Rs 15,000 corporate + Rs 20,000 loyalty + Rs 20,000 scrappage Carens Clavis EV Rs 20,000 cash + Rs 20,000 exchange + Rs 15,000 corporate + Rs 20,000 loyalty + Rs 20,000 scrappage Carnival Rs 1 lakh exchange bonus + Rs 50,000 corporate + scrappage benefit

Hyundai Discounts & Offers in August 2026

Hyundai is spreading its benefits fairly evenly across the range this month, with the Grand i10 Nios and Creta ICE offering the steepest combined savings.

Car Models Discounts and Offers Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs 70,000 in combined discount benefits Aura Up to Rs 10,000 cash (Petrol) or Rs 20,000 (CNG) + Rs 5,000 scrappage i20 (except Era) Rs 25,000 cash. Additional Rs 20,000 scrappage or Rs 15,000 exchange Exter Facelift (except HX2) Up to Rs 30,000 cash. Additional Rs 20,000 scrappage or Rs 15,000 exchange Venue (including N Line) Rs 5,000 scrappage bonus Verna (New) Up to Rs 40,000 cash. Additional Rs 25,000 scrappage or Rs 20,000 exchange Creta ICE (except E) Up to Rs 50,000 cash. Additional Rs 50,000 scrappage discount Creta Electric Rs 15,000 cash. Additional Rs 35,000 scrappage or Rs 15,000 exchange Alcazar (Petrol only) Rs 40,000 cash. Additional Rs 25,000 scrappage or Rs 20,000 exchange, plus upgrade discount

Honda Discounts & Offers in August 2026

Honda’s offers this month are structured heavily around variant-level benefits, with the Elevate ZX and City Facelift offering the biggest combined savings in the lineup.

Car Models Discounts and Offers Amaze V Rs 3,000 corporate + Rs 15,000 discount on 7-year extended warranty Amaze VX Rs 10,000 cash + Rs 3,000 corporate + Rs 15,000 discount on 7-year extended warranty Amaze ZX Rs 15,000 cash + Rs 15,000 exchange + corporate benefit + 7-year extended warranty discount + loyalty benefit. Also Rs 10,000 discount for self-employed MSME buyers on Amaze VX and Amaze ZX City Facelift Rs 30,000 cash + Rs 50,000 exchange bonus + loyalty offers + Rs 5,000 corporate discount City Hybrid Loyalty + corporate benefit of Rs 5,000 Elevate V Rs 40,000 cash + Rs 40,000 exchange bonus + Rs 5,000 corporate discount + loyalty + Rs 19,000 discount on 7 year extended warranty Elevate ZX Rs 50,000 cash + Rs 80,000 exchange bonus + Rs 5,000 corporate discount + loyalty + Rs 19,000 discount on 7-year extended warranty. Select variants also get a complimentary 360-degree camera, dashcam and ambient lighting

Tata’s outgoing EV stock offers the deepest discounts this month, with the Curvv EV, Punch EV and Tiago EV all clearing out at benefits well past a lakh. Buyers with a car to exchange or scrap will find the Harrier EV and Kia Carnival particularly rewarding, given how heavily those offers lean on exchange bonuses. For those shopping in the mid-range, Hyundai’s Creta and Verna, along with Honda’s City and Elevate, continue to combine cash discounts with loyalty perks worth checking out. As these benefits vary by location and dealership, it’s worth confirming the final numbers with your nearest showroom before making a purchase.

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