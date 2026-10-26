Cars to Run Without Petrol? Govt Approves E100 Fuel for 100% Ethanol-Powered Vehicles

A rule change notified on October 23 opens the door to cars that do not need a drop of petrol, but only the right kind of car

The Notification That Changes the Fuel Conversation

For years, ethanol in India has meant a splash mixed into petrol. This month, the government took a much bigger step. By amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, it has formally cleared the way for vehicles that run on E100, a fuel made of nearly 100 per cent ethanol.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) notified the amendments to the 1989 Rules on October 23. The aim, according to the government, is to promote flex fuel vehicles, cut dependence on imported crude oil and bring down emissions.

What Exactly Has Changed in the Rules?

MoRTH has altered several provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to bring E100 into the existing framework. The changes touch fuel specifications, emission-related tables and vehicle testing requirements. In many places where the rules earlier mentioned E85, they now cover E100 as well.

An explanatory note attached to the amendment makes one point clear. Both fuels can be used only in flex fuel vehicles that have been specifically designed by original equipment manufacturers and certified for them.

The amendments also raise the gross vehicle weight limit from 3,000 kg to 3,500 kg.

Can Your Petrol Car Run on E100?

The short answer is no. The revised rules do not allow existing petrol cars to use E85 or E100 unless they were specifically designed and certified for those fuels. Even cars built for E20 petrol will not be allowed to use these higher blends.

A senior road transport ministry official said that fuels with more than 20 per cent ethanol, up to 100 per cent, would be meant only for vehicles designed and certified to use them. In other words, the amendment permits E100 in compatible vehicles and does not open it to every petrol powered car on the road.

A Rule That Was Put to the Public First

The change did not arrive overnight. The draft rules were published in April for 30 days, giving the public and industry a window to raise objections and suggestions before the final notification came on October 23.

Why It Matters to Carmakers?

For automobile manufacturers, the notification gives a clear regulatory footing. Companies building vehicles for higher ethanol blends now have E100 written into the rules that govern emissions, fuel specifications and testing.

Some have already moved. In June 2026, Maruti Suzuki India launched the Wagon R Flex Fuel, which has been described as India’s first flex fuel passenger vehicle. It can run on ethanol and petrol blends ranging from E20 to E100. Toyota Motor Corporation, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor Company are also reported to be developing flex fuel vehicles for the Indian market.

The Bigger Goal Behind Ethanol

The push rests on a plain economic argument. Reducing dependence on imported crude oil is a key objective of the ethanol blending programme, and crude imports are among the major contributors to the country’s current account deficit. Lower emissions are the second aim.

India has already rolled out E20 petrol, which is 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol, and the information provided says it reached the 20 per cent blending target ahead of the original 2030 deadline. The country’s total ethanol production capacity stands at nearly 2,000 crore litres, and oil marketing companies have issued tenders for more than 11 billion litres a year to meet the E20 requirement.

What the Road Ahead Looks Like?

The rules are now in place, but several questions are still open. How many flex fuel models will carmakers actually bring to showrooms, and at what prices? Will E100 be easy to find at fuel stations once the vehicles arrive? And will buyers, who have long relied on petrol, be convinced to switch? The notification has opened the door, and the next stretch of the story will be written by manufacturers, fuel retailers and the customers who decide whether a car that runs without petrol is one they want to drive.

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