ChatGPT Astra Explained: Everything We Know About OpenAI’s Next AI Model

OpenAI has officially pulled the curtain back on its newest and most powerful model yet, GPT-6 Astra, and the company isn’t being shy about how big a moment this is meant to be.

A “Generational Leap,” According to OpenAI

The model has rolled out first to customers in OpenAI’s Daybreak program, and company president Greg Brockman described it as a “generational leap” in capability, going as far as to say the company is now entering what he calls the AGI era. That’s a fairly bold claim even by OpenAI’s standards, and it’s already got the AI world talking.

Built On OpenAI’s Biggest Training Run Yet

Behind the scenes, Astra was reportedly trained using more than 100,000 GPUs at OpenAI’s Stargate site in Texas, making it the company’s largest training run to date. That scale alone signals how much OpenAI is betting on this model shaping its next phase.

What Makes Astra Stand Out?

OpenAI is calling Astra the world’s best computer-use model, with internal tests showing it completing tasks like booking DMV appointments and searching job listings faster than an average person could. The company sees this as a meaningful marker of progress, particularly in coding and general computer-use capability, areas where AI models have historically struggled to feel truly reliable.

On benchmark performance, Astra has also posted eye-catching numbers. It reportedly scored 62.7 percent on the ARC-AGI-3 benchmark using a standard testing setup, and as high as 99.9 percent with a newer provider adapter harness, well ahead of competing models tested under similar conditions.

Pricing and Access

OpenAI has priced Astra at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens, putting it in line with pricing from rival AI labs for their own top-tier models. For now, access remains limited to Daybreak program customers, though wider availability is expected to follow as the rollout progresses.

The Bigger Picture

Whether Astra truly marks the beginning of an “AGI era,” as OpenAI suggests, remains a matter of debate among researchers and industry watchers. But its scale, benchmark scores, and computer-use abilities suggest OpenAI is positioning this release as a genuine turning point, not just another routine model update.

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