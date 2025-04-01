Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv

1 Million Users In 1 Hour: ChatGPT Big Announcement

The internet has been buzzing after OpenAI rolled out its native image generation feature to free users, leading to a flood of Studio Ghibli-style images across social media.

1 Million Users In 1 Hour: ChatGPT Big Announcement


The internet has been buzzing after OpenAI rolled out its native image generation feature to free users, leading to a flood of Studio Ghibli-style images across social media. The surge in popularity was so intense that ChatGPT recorded one million new users in just an hour, following another million sign-ups in five days.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his amazement at the viral response.

“The ChatGPT launch 26 months ago was one of the craziest viral moments I’d ever seen, and we added one million users in five days. We added one million users in the last hour,” Altman wrote.

ChatGPT’s Image Generation Craze

On March 26, OpenAI expanded the image generation feature to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users globally. Initially, social media users were captivated by the ability to transform their images into the art style of Studio Ghibli, the renowned Japanese animation studio. However, free-tier users had to wait a bit longer before gaining access to the feature.

The overwhelming demand soon pushed OpenAI’s computing resources to their limits, leading to certain restrictions.

“It’s super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT. But our GPUs are melting,” Altman admitted.

To address the high server load, OpenAI introduced temporary rate limits, reducing free-tier users to three image generations per day until further optimization is achieved.

Social Media Reactions and Future Challenges

With OpenAI witnessing a record-breaking increase in users, discussions have emerged about the long-term sustainability and practical applications of the technology.

Some social media users expressed concerns over turning ChatGPT from a personal entertainment tool into a business-oriented AI solution.

  • “All nice, the fun-created stuff, but who is building real business on top of these solutions?” one user questioned.
  • “If it’s just for fun images, users will come and go within days. Need more serious day-to-day AI applications,” another user remarked.

The Evolution of ChatGPT

Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT quickly became one of the most influential AI-driven chatbots, revolutionizing text-based interactions. Now, with advanced image-generation capabilities, OpenAI continues to push the boundaries of AI-powered creativity.

As demand surges, OpenAI faces the challenge of balancing innovation, accessibility, and infrastructure capacity, ensuring that users can continue enjoying AI-generated images without technical constraints.

Must Read: Fire Your Team’, Here Is How Netizens Reacted When ChatGPT CEO Asked To Slow Down In Creating Ghibli Images

Filed under

chatgpt Ghibli Image Free Sam Altman

The much-awaited Spider-M

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post
HAL Stock Jumps After Rec

HAL Stock Jumps After Record Order Win – Analysts Predict More Upside, Share Price Could...
newsx

NDRF Teams Conduct Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake-Hit Mandalay, Myanmar
Union Home Minister Amit

Indian Government Takes Steps to Build Consensus on Waqf Bill Ahead of Parliamentary Tabling
With the Waqf Amendment B

Catholic Bishops Urge Fair and Constructive Approach to Waqf Amendment Bill
Security forces continue

Jammu And Kashmir: Firing Stops; Security Forces Continue Search Operations In Kathua Encounter
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

HAL Stock Jumps After Record Order Win – Analysts Predict More Upside, Share Price Could Reach Rs 5,440!

HAL Stock Jumps After Record Order Win – Analysts Predict More Upside, Share Price Could...

NDRF Teams Conduct Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake-Hit Mandalay, Myanmar

NDRF Teams Conduct Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake-Hit Mandalay, Myanmar

Indian Government Takes Steps to Build Consensus on Waqf Bill Ahead of Parliamentary Tabling

Indian Government Takes Steps to Build Consensus on Waqf Bill Ahead of Parliamentary Tabling

Catholic Bishops Urge Fair and Constructive Approach to Waqf Amendment Bill

Catholic Bishops Urge Fair and Constructive Approach to Waqf Amendment Bill

Entertainment

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

BLACKPINK Under Fire Over ‘Leaked’ Pre-Debut Clip Allegedly Using ‘N-Word’ Racial Slur, Internet Reacts

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae Ron As A Minor

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture