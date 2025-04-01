Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • ChatGPT Down: Widespread Outages Reported, Impacting Global Users

ChatGPT Down: Widespread Outages Reported, Impacting Global Users

ChatGPT users worldwide, including in India, reported widespread outages on April 1, 2025, with a surge in reports around 7 PM IST. DownDetector confirmed the service disruption. Users are sharing experiences online.

ChatGPT Down: Widespread Outages Reported, Impacting Global Users


Users across India and globally are reporting significant disruptions to the popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT. According to data from the outage tracking service DownDetector, a notable surge in user-reported problems occurred around 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). This timing correlates with 8:43 AM Eastern Time.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The DownDetector graphs indicate a sharp increase in reported outages, suggesting a substantial service interruption affecting a large number of users. Social media platforms are filled with reports from Indian users, alongside global users, confirming difficulties in accessing the AI chatbot during the evening hours.

The exact cause of the outage remains unclear. OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has yet to issue an official statement regarding the situation.

Indian users, along with others globally, are sharing their experiences and potential workarounds on social media and online forums. This incident highlights the growing reliance on AI tools in India and worldwide, and the impact of service disruptions on a broad user base.

Filed under

AI chatbot outage ChatGPT connectivity issues Chatgpt Down ChatGPT India outage ChatGPT problems ChatGPT service disruption OpenAI outage

newsx

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed
newsx

ChatGPT Down: Widespread Outages Reported, Impacting Global Users
newsx

Besides ChatGPT, Discover Alternative AI Platforms For Making Ghibli Studio Art Images
newsx

Nitish Kumar Raises Concerns Over Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, JDU To Decide Stance After Review
newsx

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global...
newsx

Wasim Jaffer’s Warning: Indian Test Team Faces Challenges Ahead Of England Series
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

Besides ChatGPT, Discover Alternative AI Platforms For Making Ghibli Studio Art Images

Besides ChatGPT, Discover Alternative AI Platforms For Making Ghibli Studio Art Images

Nitish Kumar Raises Concerns Over Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, JDU To Decide Stance After Review

Nitish Kumar Raises Concerns Over Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, JDU To Decide Stance After Review

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global Change

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global...

Wasim Jaffer’s Warning: Indian Test Team Faces Challenges Ahead Of England Series

Wasim Jaffer’s Warning: Indian Test Team Faces Challenges Ahead Of England Series

Entertainment

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global Change

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

Time To Watch The Beatles Live! Sony Pictures Announces Exciting Four-Movie Biopic Series Starring Harris Dickinson

Time To Watch The Beatles Live! Sony Pictures Announces Exciting Four-Movie Biopic Series Starring Harris

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Tom Holland Announces Spider Man 4 Title In An Instagram Post

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture