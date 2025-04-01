ChatGPT Down: Widespread Outages Reported, Impacting Global Users

ChatGPT users worldwide, including in India, reported widespread outages on April 1, 2025, with a surge in reports around 7 PM IST. DownDetector confirmed the service disruption. Users are sharing experiences online.

Users across India and globally are reporting significant disruptions to the popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT. According to data from the outage tracking service DownDetector, a notable surge in user-reported problems occurred around 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). This timing correlates with 8:43 AM Eastern Time.

chatgpt is down and i am, once again, stupid as the day i was born — Dan Shipper 📧 (@danshipper) April 1, 2025

Is ChatGPT down right now? Not getting any good responses after one question asked. @OpenAI — Phillip A. Batz, Silver-Grey Sophotech, Pro/Act (@LastWordSword) April 1, 2025

Chatgpt est down pic.twitter.com/SPqSGOl6Af — As I Am 🇲🇶 (@alibvba) April 1, 2025

ChatGPT is down — 川村康弘(Ted)＠企業の価値向上に貢献するクラウド戦略家 (@tedd_jp) April 1, 2025

The DownDetector graphs indicate a sharp increase in reported outages, suggesting a substantial service interruption affecting a large number of users. Social media platforms are filled with reports from Indian users, alongside global users, confirming difficulties in accessing the AI chatbot during the evening hours.

The exact cause of the outage remains unclear. OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has yet to issue an official statement regarding the situation.

Indian users, along with others globally, are sharing their experiences and potential workarounds on social media and online forums. This incident highlights the growing reliance on AI tools in India and worldwide, and the impact of service disruptions on a broad user base.