ChatGPT Vs Grok: Which Is Better To Make Ghibli Art And How To Transform Images Into Animated Videos

The magical world of Studio Ghibli has captured the hearts of millions, and now, AI platforms are allowing users to bring its signature aesthetic to life. As Studio Ghibli-style artwork became a viral trend, thousands of users turned to AI tools like ChatGPT and Grok to create their own Japanese anime-inspired visuals.

The magical world of Studio Ghibli has captured the hearts of millions, and now, AI platforms are allowing users to bring its signature aesthetic to life. As Studio Ghibli-style artwork became a viral trend, thousands of users turned to AI tools like ChatGPT and Grok to create their own Japanese anime-inspired visuals.

OpenAI initially launched a feature in its flagship model that allowed users to generate images reflecting the enchanting animation style of Hayao Miyazaki. Soon, other AI platforms, including Elon Musk’s xAI-powered Grok and Google’s Gemini, followed suit, offering users the ability to create Ghibli-style artwork.

To see how these platforms compare, we put them to the test using the same prompt. Here’s a breakdown of their performance based on five key factors.

Comparing ChatGPT and Grok on Ghibli Artwork Generation

Prompt Used

“A serene countryside village at dusk, with tiny cottages nestled between lush green hills, warm lights glowing from windows, and cherry blossom petals gently floating in the breeze. A narrow stone pathway winds through the village, leading to a peaceful lake reflecting the pastel hues of the sunset, in the style of Studio Ghibli.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

1. Attention to Detail

ChatGPT captures essential Ghibli elements, such as warm lighting, soft colors, and a dreamlike atmosphere. However, Grok sometimes misses minor details, likely due to its primary design being focused on reasoning and problem-solving rather than artistic refinement. While Grok’s image clarity is sharp, it often lacks the signature soft glow that defines Ghibli aesthetics.

2. Speed of Image Generation

Due to the overwhelming popularity of the Ghibli trend, both platforms experienced heavy demand. ChatGPT slowed down after generating 3-5 images, prompting a message to “cool down” before continuing. Meanwhile, Grok displayed an error message indicating the system was under “heavy load.” However, Grok’s image generation was noticeably faster than ChatGPT’s when functioning properly.

3. Adaptability to Revisions

AI-generated images often require fine-tuning. In this area, Grok has the advantage. While ChatGPT sometimes struggles to adapt to minor prompt changes and requires repeated instructions, Grok quickly analyzes feedback and modifies the image accordingly.

4. Cost: Free vs Paid Access

ChatGPT initially restricted its Ghibli-style image generation to premium subscribers but later allowed free users to create up to three images. In contrast, Grok offers the feature for free with no limitations.

5. Growing Trend and Next Steps

Since OpenAI introduced its image generation feature on March 26, Studio Ghibli-inspired creations have flooded social media. Users are experimenting with different prompts to transform everyday scenes into Ghibli-style masterpieces. Taking it a step further, many have begun making short animated videos using AI-generated images, bringing their own mini Ghibli films to life.

How to Create Your Own Ghibli-Style Animated Video

Want to join the trend? Follow these simple steps to create a stunning animated video in the Ghibli aesthetic using AI tools:

Generate Ghibli-Style Images Use OpenAI’s image generation tool available on ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team plans.

Alternatively, use Grok’s free service for unlimited image creation. Convert Images into Animation Use ChatGPT’s text-to-video generator, Sora , to animate your images.

, to animate your images. Provide a detailed prompt to help AI bring movement to your Ghibli-style scene. Craft a Detailed Animation Prompt Need help? ChatGPT can suggest prompts to enhance your animation.

Example prompt: “Create an animated scene in the enchanting, whimsical style of Studio Ghibli. The setting is a lush, green forest filled with towering trees and soft, golden sunlight filtering through the leaves. In the center, a young girl with long brown hair, wearing a simple white dress and carrying a small satchel, explores the forest. She is surrounded by curious, magical creatures—small, glowing insects that float around her and a mischievous fox-like animal that follows her footsteps. The atmosphere is peaceful, with a sense of adventure in the air. The forest feels alive with gentle movements, and the sound of rustling leaves adds to the tranquil mood.”

Social Media Buzz Around AI-Generated Ghibli Videos

The Ghibli AI trend is gaining momentum across social media platforms. Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee recently shared his own animated Ghibli-inspired video, showcasing the power of AI in recreating Miyazaki’s timeless artistry.

With AI technology advancing rapidly, the dream of creating personalized Studio Ghibli-style animations is now a reality for fans worldwide. Whether using ChatGPT, Grok, or other AI tools, users can immerse themselves in the world of Ghibli and bring their creative visions to life.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis Showing ‘Surprising Improvement’ After Surviving Life-Threatening Health Crisis