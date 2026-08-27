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Home > Tech and Auto News > China Bans Hidden Door Handles From 2027: Why 4.3 Million Cars Are Being Recalled Over Crash Safety Risks

China Bans Hidden Door Handles From 2027: Why 4.3 Million Cars Are Being Recalled Over Crash Safety Risks

China will ban fully hidden car door handles from 2027 over crash safety concerns, while 11 automakers recall 4.3 million vehicles amid fears electronic handles can trap passengers.

Why 4.3 Million Cars Are Being Recalled Over Crash Safety Risks. Image Credit: AI
Why 4.3 Million Cars Are Being Recalled Over Crash Safety Risks. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 17:41 IST

China has become the first major automotive market in the world to formally outlaw fully hidden door handles, a design choice that has come to define the look of modern electric vehicles, after a string of safety concerns tied to crashes and fires.

The New Rule

Under a new standard set to take effect on January 1, 2027, every new car sold in China will need mechanical exterior door handles offering a grippable space of at least 60 by 20 by 25 millimetres. Models that have already been approved for sale get a longer runway, with automakers given until January 1, 2029, to redesign and comply. The regulation covers both interior and exterior handles, with only the tailgate exempted.

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Why The Ban Came About?

The decision follows growing alarm over electronic pop-out and press-to-release handles that can stop working when a car’s electrical system fails, whether from a crash or battery damage. One incident that drew widespread attention involved rescuers struggling to open the doors of a burning Xiaomi EV in Chengdu. Reports have also linked flush handle designs to multiple deaths in accidents where doors couldn’t be opened from outside, prompting China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to step in with a formal safety standard rather than leave it as a design trend.

The Recall That Came First

Alongside the upcoming ban, regulators have ordered 11 automakers, including Tesla, to recall a combined 4.3 million vehicles already on Chinese roads, marking the country’s largest auto recall to date. Tesla accounts for the bulk of it, with nearly 3 million Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X units affected. Rather than replacing any hardware, Tesla’s fix involves warning labels and a software update, an approach several other automakers, including Xiaomi, are following as well.

A Design Under Pressure Worldwide

Flush door handles, popularised by Tesla and since adopted by numerous EV makers including BMW, were originally pitched as an aerodynamic and aesthetic upgrade. But industry analysts say China’s move could push regulators in other regions to reconsider the design too, especially as scrutiny around EV safety continues to build globally. For now, though, China stands alone as the first country to put this concern into binding law.

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China Bans Hidden Door Handles From 2027: Why 4.3 Million Cars Are Being Recalled Over Crash Safety Risks

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China Bans Hidden Door Handles From 2027: Why 4.3 Million Cars Are Being Recalled Over Crash Safety Risks

China Bans Hidden Door Handles From 2027: Why 4.3 Million Cars Are Being Recalled Over Crash Safety Risks

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China Bans Hidden Door Handles From 2027: Why 4.3 Million Cars Are Being Recalled Over Crash Safety Risks
China Bans Hidden Door Handles From 2027: Why 4.3 Million Cars Are Being Recalled Over Crash Safety Risks
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