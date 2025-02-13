Chinese Apps Return To India: Strategic Rebranding And New Partnerships

The move was aimed at curbing potential threats posed by these platforms. However, several of these apps have made a quiet return in 2025, re-entering the Indian market through rebranding, ownership changes, or strategic partnerships.

In 2020, India banned 267 Chinese apps, citing national security and data privacy concerns following the Galwan Valley clash. The move was aimed at curbing potential threats posed by these platforms. However, several of these apps have made a quiet return in 2025, re-entering the Indian market through rebranding, ownership changes, or strategic partnerships.

According to recent reports, at least 36 previously banned apps are now available on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Some have retained their original identities, while others have undergone subtle transformations to bypass restrictions.

Prominent Apps That Have Returned

Here are some of the notable apps that have resurfaced:

Xender – Once a popular file-sharing app, it has reappeared as Xender: File Share, Share Music on Apple’s App Store, though it is still unavailable on Google Play Store.

– Once a popular file-sharing app, it has reappeared as Xender: File Share, Share Music on Apple’s App Store, though it is still unavailable on Google Play Store. MangoTV – This Chinese streaming service has made a direct comeback without altering its branding.

– This Chinese streaming service has made a direct comeback without altering its branding. Youku – Often considered China’s equivalent of YouTube, Youku is now accessible once again.

– Often considered China’s equivalent of YouTube, Youku is now accessible once again. Taobao – Alibaba’s shopping app has resumed operations in India without any rebranding efforts.

– Alibaba’s shopping app has resumed operations in India without any rebranding efforts. Tantan – The dating app has returned as TanTan – Asian Dating App, with a new identity to attract its audience.

Strategic Partnerships and Rebranding Efforts

Some apps have taken a different route by partnering with Indian companies to comply with local regulations:

Shein – The fashion e-commerce giant re-entered the Indian market through a partnership with Reliance Retail, ensuring data storage within India’s borders.

– The fashion e-commerce giant re-entered the Indian market through a partnership with Reliance Retail, ensuring data storage within India’s borders. PUBG Mobile – Banned in 2020, it returned as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) under South Korean company Krafton. Although BGMI faced another ban in 2022, it was reinstated in 2023 after meeting India’s security guidelines.

Despite this wave of comebacks, TikTok—one of the most popular banned apps—has yet to reappear in India.

A Growing Trend

The return of these apps highlights a growing trend of strategic adaptation by foreign companies to navigate India’s regulatory landscape. By modifying their operations and aligning with local guidelines, these apps are finding ways to regain their foothold in one of the world’s largest digital markets.