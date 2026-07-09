Costlier Than iPhone: Why This BSNL Phone Needs Govt Approval To Buy | Price, Features & How It Works

Purchasing a mobile phone can be as easy as going to a store or making an online purchase. But it is different for the new BSNL Phone because the price of this phone is Rs 1,34,166 (inclusive of taxes), and you will not be able to buy this phone without government permission. This phone is different from an ordinary phone as it is a satellite phone that needs to be used when mobile signals are not there. Due to its special purpose, according to Indian law, it is considered to be regulated equipment and hence needs government permission before purchasing.

This BSNL Phone is not meant for common people but for sectors like defence, marine, disaster management, mining, industry locations, and adventure trips.

Why the BSNL Phone works where normal smartphones stop getting signals

The most significant distinguishing feature of the BSNL Phone from any normal smartphone is its connection technology. It does not rely on mobile towers but rather connects with satellites and enables you to call anyone through voice communication without requiring any cellular network connection in your area.

According to reports, the phone makes use of the Inmarsat fourth generation satellite network that works using the L band frequency range. This particular frequency range has been selected because it continues to function efficiently in bad weather conditions and is more resistant compared to frequencies with a higher bandwidth. In other words, the phone functions properly even when the terrestrial telephone communication network breaks down during natural disasters such as cyclones, where there is no existence of any mobile tower at all.

Why buying the BSNL Phone requires government approval

The possession of satellite phones in India without proper government approval is illegal. It is due to this reason that buying the BSNL Phone is a procedure involving official approval and not just any sale.

Individuals interested in buying have to initially send their application either through the BSNL Circle Office or online giving reasons as to why they need satellite phones. The application goes on to be scrutinized by the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as other security organizations. After issuance of the NOC, the individual makes payment of the cost of the device and the service plan.

The phone is also not expected to be sold through regular smartphone stores or online shopping platforms. Instead, buyers must contact BSNL directly or visit the nearest BSNL office to understand the eligibility criteria and complete the application process.

Who uses the BSNL Phone and how much does the service cost

The BSNL Phone is mainly used by defence personnel, the Border Security Force, state police, Indian Railways and disaster response agencies such as the NDRF. Outside government, it is also available to businesses operating in remote regions, maritime companies and adventure tour operators working in places such as Ladakh, where conventional mobile connectivity is often unavailable.

The cost goes beyond buying the handset. Commercial users can opt for annual prepaid plans starting at Rs 64,185 before GST, which include 360 minutes of combined calls and text messages. Usage beyond that is charged at Rs 25 per minute for commercial customers and Rs 18 per minute under government tariffs. Organisations requiring higher usage can choose postpaid plans starting at Rs 11,670 per month.

At Rs 1,34,166, the BSNL Phone is more expensive than many flagship smartphones. But its price reflects a very different purpose. Rather than offering entertainment or everyday communication, it is built to keep users connected in places where ordinary phones simply cannot work.

Also Read: Nissan Tekton Global Debut: Check Expected Price, Features, Engine Options; What You Can Expect