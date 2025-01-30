Could Your Apple Watch Bands Cause Cancer? Here’s What The Company Said In Response

Apple faces a lawsuit over toxic PFAS chemicals in its Watch bands, with claims of cancer risks. The company denies the allegations, stating its products are safe.

A recent lawsuit has accused tech giant Apple of exposing its users to potential cancer risks through its Watch bands. The complaint, filed in California, claims that Apple’s “Ocean,” “Nike Sport,” and regular “Sport” Watch bands contain high levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as “forever chemicals.” These chemicals have been linked to a range of health issues, including cancer, and are notorious for their persistence in the human body and the environment.

The lawsuit stems from a study conducted on 22 different watch bands from various companies in the United States. The research found that 15 of these bands, including some made by Apple, contained harmful PFAS chemicals. Specifically, it targets Apple’s Sport Band, Ocean Band, and the Nike Sport Band, which is shipped with Nike-branded Apple Watches.

The lawsuit alleges that Apple knowingly failed to inform consumers about the presence of these toxic chemicals in their products, despite marketing the Apple Watch as a health-promoting device. The complaint claims that Apple continued to hide the presence of PFAS at the point of purchase and that the company could have avoided this health and environmental hazard by using safer alternatives in manufacturing.

As a result, the lawsuit seeks class certification, which would involve a mini-trial to examine the allegations, and an injunction to halt the sale of these potentially harmful Watch bands. Additionally, the lawsuit demands monetary penalties for what it describes as unlawful, unfair, and fraudulent practices under consumer protection laws.

In response to these claims, Apple has denied the allegations. The company told Daily Mail that its Watch bands are safe for consumers to wear. Apple emphasized that it conducts rigorous testing, including collaboration with independent laboratories, to ensure the safety of its products. Apple also claimed that the bands are made from fluoroelastomer, a synthetic rubber that contains fluorine but does not include harmful PFAS chemicals. According to the company, fluoroelastomer has been thoroughly tested and meets health standards.

The legal battle highlights concerns about the safety of widely used consumer products and raises questions about the long-term health impacts of “forever chemicals” found in everyday items.

