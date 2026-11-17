A major Cyberattack has targeted 178 organisations across the world, including some of the most visited websites such as CNN, BBC, Zoom, Salesforce, GitLab, IKEA, HSBC and Equifax, after hackers allegedly used a website optimisation platform to deliver malicious code to visitors. The attack, detected on November 16, 2026, reportedly attempted to steal cryptocurrency, capture credit card details, collect browsing data and infect iPhones. The incident has raised fresh concerns about online security, with cybersecurity researchers warning that the malicious scripts were distributed through Optimizely, a platform used by websites to test and improve their pages.

Cyberattack targets 178 websites across multiple sectors

According to web security firm Report URI, malicious JavaScript was delivered to visitors of 178 organisations through the Optimizely Web experimentation platform. The affected websites included CNN, BBC, Zoom, Salesforce, GitLab, IKEA, HSBC, Equifax, Air France-KLM, cryptocurrency firm Ledger and streaming platform Peacock.

Security researcher Scott Helme said the Cyberattack also affected websites belonging to Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and IKEA. Cybersecurity firm HudsonRock separately reported finding evidence that the websites had served malicious code to visitors.

Cyberattack scripts target cryptocurrency, bank cards and iPhones

The malicious JavaScript reportedly attempted to replace cryptocurrency payment addresses with wallets controlled by the attackers. It also targeted credit card numbers entered by visitors, stole cookies and screenshots, and attempted to plant exploit code on iOS devices.

However, Reuters could not immediately establish whether the malicious code had successfully compromised individual users or systems, or determine the extent of any resulting data theft.

Cyberattack response: Salesforce and Equifax investigate security breach

Salesforce said it was investigating unauthorised changes to Optimizely scripts and had disabled them as a precaution. Equifax also investigated the incident and stopped using Optimizely, saying it had found no evidence that its systems were compromised.

Optimizely, Apple, Zoom, HSBC, CNN and IKEA did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The Cyberattack comes days after technical glitches disrupted online banking services at major financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, adding to concerns over the growing risks facing digital services.

(with inputs from Reuters)

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