Cybersecurity Jobs Jump 14% Over Past Year; Bengaluru Tops List: Report

A recent report from global job site Indeed indicates a significant surge in job postings for cybersecurity professionals, with an average increase of 14 percent over the past year. This data, which spans from September 2023 to September 2024, is based on job postings and clicks on the Indeed platform.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales at Indeed India, highlighted the growing importance of data safety as more aspects of our lives move online. This trend is driving the demand for cybersecurity experts, marking it as a rapidly expanding field with numerous opportunities.

The report shows that Bengaluru leads the nation in cybersecurity job openings, accounting for nearly 10 percent of the total listings. It is followed by Delhi-NCR at 4 percent, remote positions at 2.2 percent, and both Hyderabad and Mumbai at 2 percent each.

Bengaluru’s prominence in the cybersecurity job market is attributed to its status as India’s leading tech hub, home to a multitude of IT companies, startups, and international firms. As digital operations continue to grow, businesses in the city are increasingly prioritizing cybersecurity, resulting in heightened demand for qualified professionals.

Delhi-NCR ranks second in job openings, reflecting its role as a significant corporate center that hosts many multinational corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.