Data Breach vs Data Leak vs Cyberattack: What’s the Difference?

Pick up any tech section and you’ll likely find these three terms used interchangeably, as if they’re just different ways of saying the same thing. They’re not. Each points to a distinct kind of incident, and confusing them isn’t just a minor slip, as it can shape how seriously people take a story, and how fairly a company gets treated in the coverage that follows.

What Is A Data Breach?

At its core, a data breach is about access that shouldn’t have happened. Someone, usually a hacker, gets past a barrier they had no business crossing, whether that’s guessing a weak password, slipping through an unpatched server, or convincing an employee via phishing email to hand over their login. What makes it a breach isn’t whether the data later shows up online or gets sold somewhere; it’s simply the moment that line gets crossed.

What Is a Data Leak?

A leak doesn’t necessarily involve a hacker at all. It’s what happens when sensitive information gets exposed by accident or a misconfigured cloud database left open to the internet, an employee emailing the wrong spreadsheet, or a company’s own server settings quietly leaving customer records searchable. No malicious actor needs to break in; the door was simply left unlocked. That said, a leak can easily turn into a breach if someone finds that open door and decides to walk through it with bad intent.

What Is A Cyberattack?

This is the broadest of the three terms, and it covers the entire spectrum of malicious digital activity and not just theft of data. Ransomware that locks up a hospital’s systems, a distributed denial-of-service attack that takes a website offline, or malware planted to sabotage industrial equipment all count as cyberattacks, even if not a single file changes hands. A data breach is often the outcome of a cyberattack, but plenty of cyberattacks have nothing to do with stealing information at all.



For journalists and readers alike, getting these terms right isn’t just pedantry. Calling an accidental leak a “hack” overstates the threat, while calling a targeted breach a mere “leak” can understate how serious an incident really is. Precision here shapes how the public and regulators respond.

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