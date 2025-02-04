DeepSeek Users In US Can Face Million-Dollar Fine And Years In Prison Under New Law

A proposed U.S. law could impose million-dollar fines and up to 20 years in prison for using Chinese AI app DeepSeek, citing security and privacy concerns.

A newly proposed law in the United States could impose severe penalties, including hefty fines and long prison sentences, on individuals using the Chinese artificial intelligence app, DeepSeek.

The bill, introduced by Republican Senator Josh Hawley, seeks to “prohibit United States persons from advancing artificial intelligence capabilities within the People’s Republic of China, and for other persons.” If passed, the legislation would ban the import of “technology or intellectual property” developed in China. Those found in violation could face up to 20 years in prison. Additionally, individuals may be fined up to $1 million, while businesses could see penalties as high as $100 million.

DeepSeek’s Rapid Growth Raises Concerns

Although the proposed law does not explicitly mention DeepSeek, it follows the app’s meteoric rise in popularity in the U.S. Just a week before the bill’s introduction, DeepSeek became the most downloaded AI app in the country, triggering a sharp decline in U.S. tech stocks.

DeepSeek’s widespread adoption has fueled concerns over security, privacy, and ethical considerations. Critics have pointed to its inability to address topics deemed sensitive by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), further amplifying fears regarding data transparency and government influence.

White House and Military Response To DeepSeek

U.S. President Donald Trump has described DeepSeek’s success as a “wake-up call” for the American tech sector. Reports indicate that the White House is actively assessing the app’s implications for national security.

Federal agencies have already taken precautionary measures. The United States Navy has banned its personnel from using DeepSeek for both professional and personal purposes. Similarly, NASA has prohibited the use of the AI tool on government-issued devices and networks.

States Take Action Against DeepSeek

Several states are also considering restrictions on the app. Texas became the first to officially ban DeepSeek from government devices, citing concerns over foreign interference and data security.

“Texas will not allow the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate our state’s critical infrastructure through data-harvesting AI and social media apps,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Texas will continue to protect and defend our state from hostile foreign actors.”

Security Experts Warn of Risks

Cybersecurity professionals have raised alarms over the potential dangers DeepSeek poses to both businesses and government institutions. They argue that its risks surpass those of other Chinese-owned apps like TikTok due to the location of its data storage.

“DeepSeek represents a clear risk for any enterprise whose leadership values data privacy, security, and transparency,” said Bill Conner, chief executive of automation firm Jitterbit and a former security advisor to the U.S. government. “As stated in their own privacy policy, DeepSeek is a shared cloud service run in China with data being stored in China – potentially introducing unknown risks to data privacy, compliance mandates, and security controls.”

