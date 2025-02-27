Home
Friday, February 28, 2025
DeepSeek’s AI In China Makes TVs And Vacuums Smarter Than Ever!

China's DeepSeek AI is revolutionizing home appliances with its advanced, cost-effective models. Major brands like Haier, Hisense, and TCL Electronics are integrating DeepSeek's AI into TVs, refrigerators, and robot vacuum cleaners for enhanced performance and precision. Discover how DeepSeek is reshaping the future of smart home technology.

DeepSeek’s AI In China Makes TVs And Vacuums Smarter Than Ever!

China AI technology


China’s adoption of DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence has reached new heights, with a variety of home appliance brands incorporating the startup’s AI models into their products, including TVs, refrigerators, and robot vacuum cleaners.

DeepSeek, based in Hangzhou, has made waves in the AI industry this year, with its large language models competing with Western counterparts in performance, yet at a fraction of the cost. This achievement has sparked national pride, with DeepSeek hailed as evidence that China’s technological advancements will not be hindered by U.S. efforts to limit them.

The founder of DeepSeek, Liang Wenfeng, has gained recognition from Chinese officials, and the company is preparing to release R2, the successor to its R1 reasoning model.

Recently, major home appliance manufacturers such as Haier, Hisense, and TCL Electronics have joined leading tech firms like Huawei and Tencent in announcing plans to integrate DeepSeek’s AI models into their products.

While many of these home appliances are already “smart” and respond to voice commands, DeepSeek’s models will bring enhanced precision. For instance, a robotic vacuum cleaner could use DeepSeek-R1’s semantic parsing abilities to navigate obstacles faster and more accurately. According to industry analyst Liu Xingliang, the device might be able to follow complex commands like, “Gently wax the wooden floor in the master bedroom but avoid the Legos.”

CHINA AI DEEPSEEK

