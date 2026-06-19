Did Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Call India’s AI Summit ‘Extremely Disorganised’? What Viral Edited Video Missed

A video of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, in which he speaks about the India AI Impact Summit held earlier this year, is going viral on social media. The video has led to a war of words between the rival BJP and Congress. While INC is accusing that the summit was not managed properly, BJP has hit back, saying that Congress is spreading fake news. In the video, Dario Amodei has offered his account of what happened during the now-viral stage appearance alongside OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. At that time, the incident had drawn attention after videos appeared to show the two artificial intelligence leaders refusing to hold hands during a group photograph. Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, Amodei dismissed suggestions that the interaction reflected friction between the two executives, saying the situation stemmed from confusion and last-minute logistical changes during the event. According to Amodei, arrangements for the photograph changed unexpectedly moments before it was taken.

“The summit was extremely disorganised,” he said.

What Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Said About India AI Summit

Explaining the sequence of events, Amodei said participants were called onto the stage at the last moment and their positions kept changing.

“We all came up at the last minute and they changed the order in which we were standing, and then they took a picture of us and then they ordered us all to hold hands,” he said.

As reactions to his comments spread online, Amodei emphasised that his criticism was not directed specifically at India.

@AnthropicAI CEO Dario Amodei said about @OfficialINDIAai Summit was extremely disorganised. He added “they took a picture of us, ordered us to hold hands like Narendra Modi telling everyone to hold hands” pic.twitter.com/y6xFp6PqXP — Aditya Singh (@Beingadiisingh) June 18, 2026

“I am not saying anything bad about India in particular, but like all of these kinds of international summits that have heads of state are super disorganised,” he added.

Recalling the moment, Amodei also referred to the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage.

“There was Narendra Modi up there suddenly telling everyone to hold hands,” he said while describing the moment.

OpenAI Vs Anthropic

During the same interview, Amodei also addressed why he left OpenAI and explained that disagreements over AI safety alone were not enough to lead to his exit.

“There are many valid disagreements to be had on safety. We certainly had some of those disagreements with them, but that alone is not sufficient to leave,” he said.

According to Amodei, the deciding factor was a breakdown of trust.

“When you feel that you can’t trust someone, when you feel that their values are not what they say they are, when you feel that they’re not honest, when you feel that they’re not in it for the reasons that they say, when you see disturbing patterns of behavior and dishonesty, that makes it very hard to continue to work with a company,” he said.

BJP Vs Congress On Dario Amodei’s Video

Responding to claims that Amodei had criticised India, BJP leader Amit Malviya accused Congress-linked voices of selectively presenting his remarks.

“The India-loathing Congress ecosystem is circulating an edited clip to malign the hugely successful AI Summit held in Delhi. What they conveniently omit is that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei explicitly clarified that he was not singling out India and that such large global summits are often disorganised by nature. But context has never mattered to those determined to run down India’s achievements. An edited video, stripped of clarification, is enough for them to manufacture outrage and score political points. The summit brought together global leaders, policymakers, researchers and industry pioneers to discuss the future of AI. That is what the world saw. Only the Congress ecosystem saw an opportunity to demean India. They won’t get it. For them, every Indian success is a problem to be explained away, diminished, or discredited.”

The India-loathing Congress ecosystem is circulating an edited clip to malign the hugely successful AI Summit held in Delhi. What they conveniently omit is that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei explicitly clarified that he was not singling out India and that such large global summits… https://t.co/iIpcoqAcoU pic.twitter.com/1ejuonU5vj — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 18, 2026

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also criticised Congress over the circulation of edited clips.

“Fake News Peddler! Congress is India Hater Party! Congress loves to tweet half edited clips to fulfill their sadistic pleasure to portray India in a bad light! In the full video; Anthropic CEO says, ‘If you have been to any of these summits; & I am not saying anything bad about India in particular’! Shame on Congress!”

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