Did E20 Fuel Really Cut Sourav Joshi’s SUV Mileage? Here’s What Mercedes-Benz Said

Mercedes-Benz India has issued a customer advisory stating that all its petrol BS VI vehicles are fully compatible with E20 petrol, days after YouTuber Sourav Joshi claimed his luxury SUV’s mileage had dropped dramatically because of ethanol-blended fuel. The company’s statement came as Joshi’s video gained massive attention online, raising concerns about E20 fuel and its impact on petrol vehicles.

In a statement shared on social media, Mercedes-Benz said, “All Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles are materially compatible with E20 fuel and certified accordingly by relevant authorities.” The company did not mention Joshi by name but addressed concerns surrounding the use of E20 petrol.

Mercedes-Benz responds after Sourav Joshi raises concerns over falling mileage

Mercedes-Benz India has finally broken its silence and dropped an official Customer Advisory, but a polite notice isn’t enough. They need to take strict legal action against Sourav Joshi. 🛑👇

Letting a daily vlogger with 40M+ subscribers blatantly destroy your brand reputation… pic.twitter.com/922M6vDzgc — Sood Saab (@SoodSaab11) July 12, 2026

Reportedly, Sourav Joshi, India’s most-followed daily vlogger, recently uploaded a YouTube video claiming the mileage of his Mercedes-Benz SUV had fallen from 17 kmpl to just 5 kmpl within two days. He blamed the ethanol-blended fuel available at local petrol pumps for the sudden drop.

“This is what has happened because of ethanol,” Joshi said. He also claimed that a full tank, which earlier showed a driving range of around 800 kilometres, now displayed only 480 kilometres after refuelling. Worried about possible damage to the engine, he added, “I don’t know when this car will break down… Nowadays I’m so scared of refilling petrol.”

Mercedes-Benz says BS VI petrol cars are certified for E20 fuel use

Joshi also mentioned that he owns an electric G-Wagon, saying it keeps him away from worries related to ethanol-blended fuel. Explaining how quickly the efficiency dropped, he told viewers, “Yesterday I showed you our car’s mileage had gone from 17 straight down to 9. And do you know what it has become today? Today it has reached five… look at this, it’s showing a mileage of five.”

Soon after the video went viral, Mercedes-Benz issued another assurance to customers. “At Mercedes-Benz, customer safety, vehicle reliability and performance are of paramount importance to us. All Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles are materially compatible with E20 fuel and certified accordingly by relevant authorities,” the automaker said. It added, “We are happy to support customers for any technical queries. Mercedes-Benz remains committed to sustainable mobility.”

Mercedes-Benz clarification comes as E20 fuel debate continues

E20 fuel is a blend of 20% ethanol and 80% petrol. The fuel has remained a topic of debate in India, with some claiming it can reduce mileage and damage engines in older vehicles that are not designed to run on ethanol-blended petrol.

However, the Central government recently defended the E20 programme, saying it has strengthened the sugar economy, increased farmers’ incomes and helped India save more than ₹1.90 lakh crore in foreign exchange since 2014-15. The government also rejected concerns that the fuel harms compatible vehicles, even as discussions around mileage and engine performance continue.

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