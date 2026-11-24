Imagine a usual trip through the highway. You reduce your speed, pay, and leave the toll plaza without giving any further thought. After a few minutes, however, your phone buzzes with a message you have not been expecting. The text displays your vehicle’s registration number, the very time when you passed the toll plaza, and notifies you about your expired insurance. This situation is going to become reality soon.

Pilot Project At Mundka Toll Plaza

As reported by The Times of India, the National Highways Authority of India, NHAI, is conducting a pilot project at a toll plaza, which will allow identifying uninsured vehicles. The pilot project is currently implemented at the Mundka toll plaza on the Delhi’s Urban Extension Road II.

Behind The Scenes Of The Process

The process requires a database. Once a vehicle passes the toll plaza, the details of the registration are compared to the Vahan database kept by the National Informatics Centre. Then an automated back-end process makes sure whether the third-party insurance of the vehicle is valid.

If the policy has expired or the vehicle has no insurance, an SMS goes to the registered owner within minutes. The message carries the registration number, the date and time of the crossing and the policy’s expiry date. An official told the newspaper that the alert will also advise owners to renew their policy to avoid penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Where The Rs 10,000 Figure Comes From

The fine is not an integral component of the toll plaza system. The fine has been set forth in Section 196 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which considers driving a vehicle without third-party insurance to be a punishable offense. For a first-time offense, the penalty is thrice the vehicle’s insurance premium or Rs 5,000, whichever is higher. In case of a second-time offense, the fine becomes five times the base premium or Rs 10,000, whichever is higher.

At present, the new program is only a means of identification and issuing SMS alerts. Such an alert does not entail an automatic imposition of a fine at the toll plaza.

Reasons behind NHAI’s Action

According to the news report, the motive is to prompt people to renew their insurance policy before they expire and ensure compliance with the insurance law. The consequences are dire on the other side of an accident. When there is an accident involving an uninsured vehicle, victims have no means of getting compensated for their injuries or death or damaged property.

What Happens Next

NHAI reportedly plans to take the system to other parts of the country once it has judged how the pilot performs and is sure that the technology works well. A date for a nationwide rollout has not been announced. Whether the SMS alerts will remain a warning or lead to e challans in the future is yet to be known. For now, the message to drivers is simple. Check the expiry date on your policy before you take your vehicle onto a public road, because the next toll plaza may already know.

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