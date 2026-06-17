Elon Musk Introduces Grok Imagine Video 1.5: Creates 720p Videos With Synchronised Audio, Enhanced Motion And Faster Rendering — Check All Specs And Features

AI keeps getting better and better. OpenAI and Google have already come up with advanced models that generate videos based on text prompts. Now Elon Musk-owned xAI has released its new Grok Imagine Video 1.5 model to stay in the competition. The new model promises to make videos look better and to produce faster and more creative results. Grok Imagine Video 1.5 is the “best image-to-video model yet,” the company said in a statement, with better motion, better physics, better audio, and faster speeds.

The model is now generally available on the Imagine API, and a faster version called Video 1.5 Fast is also available on grok.com/imagine and the iOS and Android apps.

What can Grok Imagine Video 1.5 actually do?

The way that it handles audio is the biggest thing that sets this model apart from its predecessor. Now sound effects, ambience, and dialogue are generated in the same pass and synchronized with the action on screen. Speech is also clear and better synced than before. Movement also goes in a more stable direction, with fewer warps and more believable weight and momentum.

The model generates 720p video at 24 frames per second, with clip lengths from 6 to 15 seconds. The generation speed is between 5 and 30 seconds, faster than most comparable quality models currently available. For creators working on a tight deadline or writing multiple drafts of their video concept, that’s a big deal.

Camera behaviour and cinematic instruction are some of the best currently available, and the video extension workflow enables narrative sequencing at a speed that heavier models just cannot match. In simple terms, you can describe a camera move in natural language and the model will follow it convincingly.

How Does It Compare to the Competition?

The numbers tell a story. Grok Imagine Video 1.5 has taken the number one spot on the Image-to-Video Arena leaderboard and has seen 52 Elo points more than its predecessor, and is better than ByteDance’s Seedance 2.0, Alibaba’s HappyHorse 1.0, and Google Veo. That’s a great debut by any measure.

The scale of the adoption of the Grok Imagine brand also shows how quickly people have taken to it. xAI reported 1.245 billion videos in January 2026 alone and more than 314 million feature visits by early March 2026.

The model is powered by the Aurora autoregressive engine and is trained on a cluster of 110,000 NVIDIA GB200 GPUs. That kind of infrastructure gives xAI the horsepower to keep moving quality forward quickly.

In the minds of most people and content creators, the pitch is simple. You give it a still image, describe what you want, and then the model does the rest, motion, camera angles, sound, and all. But whether xAI will still be able to maintain a top spot on the leaderboard as Google and OpenAI respond remains to be seen. Grok Imagine Video 1.5 has made a very loud entrance.

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