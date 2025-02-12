Elon Musk’s Satellite Internet Service Goes Live In Bhutan – How Much Does It Cost?

Elon Musk’s Starlink is now live in Bhutan, offering high-speed satellite internet. The service starts at Nu 3,000 per month, but its expansion to India remains uncertain.

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service is now officially available in Bhutan, marking a significant step toward improving internet accessibility in the region. While Elon Musk recently confirmed the launch on X (formerly Twitter), Starlink has been operational in Bhutan since December 2024.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Starlink, known for providing high-speed internet via satellite, has been rapidly expanding worldwide. Bhutan’s government has now approved the service, allowing residents to access satellite-powered connectivity, particularly benefiting those in remote areas where traditional broadband services are limited.

High-Speed Satellite Internet at a Premium Price

Bhutan’s information department has set the base pricing for Starlink’s plans. The Residential Lite plan, which offers speeds between 23 Mbps to 100 Mbps, is priced at Nu 3,000 (Rs 3,001 approx) per month. For those requiring higher speeds, the Standard Residential plan is available at Nu 4,200 (Rs 4,201 approx) per month, offering speeds of 25 Mbps to 110 Mbps with unlimited data.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the service’s convenience, its pricing is notably higher than local telecom providers, a common trend in satellite internet services due to the high cost of technology and infrastructure. Unlike certain countries where Starlink’s satellite connectivity integrates directly with smartphones, users in Bhutan will need ground terminals to access the service.

Future Prospects: Starlink’s Entry Into India?

Starlink is also eyeing entry into the Indian market. However, its availability remains uncertain as it awaits regulatory approvals, particularly concerning potential spectrum auctions. India’s telecom authorities are yet to determine the licensing framework, which could impact Starlink’s expansion in the region.

While satellite internet services remain an expensive alternative, they provide a crucial solution for remote areas with limited broadband access. In Bhutan, businesses and individuals seeking reliable connectivity may find Starlink a valuable option, despite its premium pricing.

ALSO READ: Massive Outage Disrupts Disney+ Hotstar Services In India – What’s Going On?