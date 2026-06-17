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Home > Tech and Auto News > Elon Musk’s SpaceX Buys Cursor For $60 Billion: Indian And Pakistani Co-Founders Become Overnight Billionaires

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Buys Cursor For $60 Billion: Indian And Pakistani Co-Founders Become Overnight Billionaires

SpaceX has reportedly acquired Cursor parent company Anysphere for $60 billion, making co-founders Aman Sanger and Sualeh Asif overnight billionaires. The AI coding platform, founded in 2022, is widely used by developers and major tech companies for AI-assisted programming.

Aman and Asif
Aman and Asif

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 17:53 IST

It’s rare to see a multi-billion-dollar acquisition in Silicon Valley, especially one with Elon Musk. But Musk’s SpaceX acquired the company behind Cursor for $60 billion, and Aman Sanger and Sualeh Asif became billionaires. Aman, 25, is from an Indian family, while 26-year-old Asif was born in Karachi, Pakistan. 

SpaceX is also purchasing Anysphere, the parent company of Cursor, for a staggering $60 billion. Aman Sanger and Sualeh Asif own around 4.5% of Anysphere. Forbes estimates that with this acquisition by SpaceX they will make around $2.7 billion in a single day, which makes them overnight billionaires. 

Cursor was established in 2022 by Aman, Asif, along with two other tech enthusiasts, Michael Truell and Arvid Lunnemark. Michael and Arvid will also receive $2.7 billion each in the deal. As the buyout is an all-stock transaction, Aman and his colleagues will get $2.7 billion through SpaceX shares. 

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Who are Aman Sanger and Sualeh Asif

Aman Sanger is the Chief Operating Officer of Anysphere and was born in New York City. He has close ties to India; his father Arvind Sanger graduated from IIT Bombay and his mother Shilpa Sanger practices orthodontics and holds a board position at Pratham USA. 

Aman started programming at the age of 14, Golden House reports, and landed at MIT, where he met Asif, Truell and Lunnemark, his future co-founders of Cursor. Sanger and Truell were both awarded Neo Scholars which is a program for connecting talented people with Silicon Valley founders and investors. 

Before founding Cursor, Aman interned at Bridgewater Associates, Google, and You.com while also running an AI consultancy. 

Sualeh Asif is the Chief Product Officer for Anysphere and is from Karachi, Pakistan. A mathematics prodigy, he represented Pakistan at the International Mathematical Olympiad three consecutive years from 2016 to 2018 and won a bronze medal during that time. 

He attended MIT on a scholarship, where he worked as a research assistant for over three years prior to the establishment of Cursor. 

Overview of Cursor 

Cursor is an AI-based coding platform for software developers to use AI technology to code their projects— a process they call “vibe coding”. The platform has millions of users in software developers including Nvidia, Adobe, Uber, Shopify, and PayPal. 

SpaceX first collaborated with Cursor in April of this year, when it promised to let Cursor access its computing resources for training AI models. At the time SpaceX could buy Cursor for $60 billion or pay $1.5 billion for cancellation fees and offer $8.5 billion of computing resources if the deal failed, the same arrangement now holds. 

Before this acquisition, Cursor had a valuation of $29.5 billion, after a fundraising round totaling $2.3 billion in November 2025.

Also Read: Z.ai Iaunches GLM 5.2: 753 Billion Parameters Outperforms GPT 5.5 At Much Affordable Pricing, Check All Details
 

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Elon Musk’s SpaceX Buys Cursor For $60 Billion: Indian And Pakistani Co-Founders Become Overnight Billionaires
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Elon Musk’s SpaceX Buys Cursor For $60 Billion: Indian And Pakistani Co-Founders Become Overnight Billionaires
Elon Musk’s SpaceX Buys Cursor For $60 Billion: Indian And Pakistani Co-Founders Become Overnight Billionaires
Elon Musk’s SpaceX Buys Cursor For $60 Billion: Indian And Pakistani Co-Founders Become Overnight Billionaires
Elon Musk’s SpaceX Buys Cursor For $60 Billion: Indian And Pakistani Co-Founders Become Overnight Billionaires

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