Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Can Now Pursue Severance Pay Claim Against Musk

CEO Parag Agrawal and other top executives can proceed with their claims, asserting that Musk fired them right as the deal was closing.

Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Can Now Pursue Severance Pay Claim Against Musk

Elon Musk has encountered a significant legal setback in his efforts to avoid severance payments to former Twitter executives who were terminated during his 2022 takeover of the company. On Friday, a judge ruled that former CEO Parag Agrawal and other top executives can proceed with their claims, asserting that Musk fired them right as the deal was closing to evade paying their agreed-upon severance packages.

In a lawsuit filed in March, the executives contended that Musk deliberately cut them off before they could formally resign, thereby denying them the compensation they were entitled to. The suit referenced a statement Musk made to biographer Walter Isaacson, where he expressed urgency in closing the deal to avoid a “$200 million differential in the cookie jar” between closing the deal that evening and the next morning.

Joining Agrawal in the legal battle are former legal chief Vijaya Gadde, former CFO Ned Segal, and former general counsel Sean Edgett. All four executives claim they are owed one year’s salary, along with unvested stock awards valued at the acquisition price.

This is not Musk’s first encounter with legal issues concerning employee compensation. Following his acquisition of Twitter, now rebranded as X Corp., Musk laid off thousands of employees as part of a major restructuring initiative. Many of those affected have filed claims for unpaid severance, alleging that Musk did not adhere to the promised compensation terms.

In July, Musk and X Corp. won a class-action lawsuit brought by laid-off employees who sought $500 million in severance under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. However, in September, a former employee was awarded unpaid severance in a private arbitration session, which could set a precedent for similar cases in the future.

US District Judge Maxine Chesney, who is overseeing the executives’ case, also denied Musk’s request to dismiss a similar claim filed by Nicholas Caldwell, a former general manager in “core tech,” who is seeking $20 million in compensation for lost severance.

As these legal challenges unfold, Musk continues to face scrutiny over his management practices and the treatment of former employees, highlighting the complexities of corporate governance during times of significant transition.

MUST READ: OpenAI Launches Real-Time Search Feature in ChatGPT, Taking on Google and Bing

 

Filed under

Elon Musk Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Severance Claim
Advertisement

Also Read

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox