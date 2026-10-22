Facebook Parent Company Meta Faces $25 Billion Penalty: What Is The Issue And Why?

A New Mexico court has ordered Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, to pay $25 billion to the state for misleading users about the privacy of their personal data. District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued the order on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The penalty is among the largest ever imposed on a corporation in the United States.

The Order That Landed On Wednesday

The ruling came more than three weeks after a jury found Meta liable in September. The jury concluded that the company had broken New Mexico’s consumer protection laws more than 43 million times.

In his order, Judge Mathew said Facebook’s conduct went to the heart of its core business practices. He also noted that the wrongdoing had played out over years and was broadcast to the public in a systematic way.

The number in the order was far lower than what the law could have allowed. The judge found that a penalty of more than $219 billion was warranted under state law, but brought it down to $25 billion.

How A Data Scandal Became A Courtroom Fight

The story goes back to the Cambridge Analytica revelations. Cambridge Analytica was a British political consulting firm that has since shut down. It collected personal information from as many as 87 million Facebook users through a third party application. The data was used for voter profiling and targeting, and the firm’s clients included Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed a lawsuit against Meta in 2021 over the episode. The state argued that Meta had misled people about who could see their personal information and how the platform handled it.

Counting The Violations

The jury looked at 26 misleading statements made by the company and its leadership. The statements covered data privacy, hate speech and other matters on Meta’s platforms. The jurors multiplied each statement by the audience it could have reached, which produced the figure of more than 43 million violations.

The state had asked for between $35 billion and $40 billion. At a hearing on October 1, state lawyer Randi McGinn argued that the penalty had to reflect Meta’s size. She said the court should speak to the company in the only language it understands, which is money and the value of its stock price.

Meta’s Defence And Its Plan To Appeal

Meta rejected the allegations and said it expects to get the decision overturned on appeal. Its lawyers had asked the court to cap any penalty at about $3.45 billion. They argued that the state had not shown consumers were actually misled, and that the evidence showed the company did not sell users’ personal data.

Chief legal officer CJ Mahoney said the ruling made it nearly impossible to do business in New Mexico. He also described the lawsuit as an attempt to put a tax on speech and to set new rules on what people can say online.

A Warning From The State

Torrez welcomed the order at a press conference in Albuquerque. He said it had taken a long time to hold Big Tech accountable and called the judgment a clear break with the past. He described it as a warning to technology companies that the state intends to protect its consumers.

Not Meta’s First Legal Battle

The order adds to a growing list of legal troubles for the company. In 2019, the US Federal Trade Commission imposed a $5 billion penalty on Meta over the same Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Meta also faces thousands of lawsuits, along with pressure from lawmakers, over the effect of Facebook and Instagram on the mental health of teenagers. Reuters reported that another trial linked to these concerns was due to begin the following week. Earlier this year, New Mexico also won $942 million in two trials. In those, the state argued that Meta enabled the sexual exploitation of young people on its platforms and misled consumers about their safety.

What The Markets Think

Gil Luria, head of technology research at D.A. Davidson & Co., said the penalty was costly but unlikely to dent the company’s overall value. He pointed out that Meta is worth nearly two trillion dollars and will probably keep appealing and stretch the cases out.

The Road Ahead

For now, the $25 billion figure is an order and not yet a payment. Meta has said it will take the fight to a higher court, and an appeal could take a long time. Whether the amount survives that process, and whether other states look at New Mexico’s approach as a template, will be watched closely by the technology industry. With another trial due to start within days, Meta’s courtroom calendar shows no sign of getting lighter.

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