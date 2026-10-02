LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > FASTag Rules Change From October 2: New Toll Exemption Benefit For Persons With Disabilities Explained

FASTag Rules Change From October 2: New Toll Exemption Benefit For Persons With Disabilities Explained

FASTag rules for eligible Divyangjan and persons with disabilities have changed from October 2, 2026. The new guidelines extend exempted FASTag validity based on disability percentage, reducing the need for frequent renewals.

FASTag (Image: ANI)
FASTag (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 13:58 IST

 The Centre has revised the guidelines for issuing and renewing exempted FASTags for eligible Divyangjan and persons with disabilities. The new guidelines come into effect from October 2, 2026, according to a statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. 

What Has Changed?

The earlier guidelines required annual renewal of the exempted FASTag. The new rules link its validity to the recorded percentage of disability. 

You Might Be Interested In

New Validity Periods

Tags issued to persons with 70 to 100 percent disability will be valid for five years. For those with 40 percent or more but less than 70 percent disability, validity has been fixed at three years. 

Who Is Covered?

Exempted FASTags will be issued to vehicles specially designed and constructed for persons with physical disabilities, and to vehicles registered under the ownership type “Divyangjan.” The percentage of disability will be taken from a valid Disability Certificate, a UDID card or other applicable records. 

Impact on Beneficiaries

For eligible users, the main change is fewer renewals. A holder with 70 percent or higher disability will now need to renew once in five years instead of every year, and one with 40 to under 70 percent once in three years. The ministry has presented the move as a step to ease the process without loosening the eligibility checks that already apply under the fee rules.

Renewal and Verification

Subsequent renewals will continue subject to ongoing eligibility and compliance with the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008. Eligibility may be verified at the time of renewal. 

Government’s Stated Aim

The ministry said the provisions make the National Highway tolling ecosystem more accessible, transparent and user-friendly for eligible beneficiaries, and ensure exemptions continue to be administered under the prescribed rules and eligibility requirements. 

Awaiting Details

The reports reviewed do not explain how existing annual tags will be converted or what happens to persons with disability below 40 percent. Further clarification from the ministry or the National Highways Authority of India is awaited.

Also Read: Mumbai Delivery Boy Urinates on His Hand, Drinks Own Urine Inside Lift, Foul Smell Leads to Shocking CCTV Discovery, What found?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FASTag Rules Change From October 2: New Toll Exemption Benefit For Persons With Disabilities Explained
Tags: home-hero-pos-11

RELATED News

Apple Pay India: How To Set Up, Add Credit, Debit Cards And Make Payments With iPhone

Samsung Foldable Users Beware! One UI 9 Beta Update Reportedly Triggers Costly Display Issue

How Many SIMs Are Active in Your Name—3, 4 or 9? Know How to Check Them on Sanchar Saathi To Avoid Legal Trouble

Samsung Faces Flak Over Screen Lines After Software Update, Customers Question Repair Costs

Your SIM, Your Risk: Rs.50 Lakh Fine And 3 Years Jail For Handing It To Someone Else

LATEST NEWS

Who Tried to Grab Ex-MP CM Kamal Nath’s Father’s 26-Bigha Land in Najibabad? 2 Arrested With Fake Will, Forged Death Certificate

FASTag Rules Change From October 2: New Toll Exemption Benefit For Persons With Disabilities Explained

Sigma Movie Review: Sundeep Kishan Leads a Stylish Heist, But Jason Sanjay’s Debut Struggles to Make an Impact

Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Lovlina Borgohain to Neeru Dhanda Check Full Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Winners List With Player Names

Mumbai Delivery Boy Urinates on His Hand, Drinks Own Urine Inside Lift, Foul Smell Leads to Shocking CCTV Discovery, What found?

‘Want To Sleep With You, Wife Is Sick’: UP School Manager Makes Inappropriate Advances To Female Teacher, She Records Video; It Goes Viral

Who is Lovlina Borgohain? Meet Indian Boxer to Win Asian Games Gold Medal on Her Birthday – Check Age, Record, Career and More

PMPS 2026 Season 2: Check Full Schedule, Format, Prize Pool and PMGC Slot Explained

‘I Recite Hanuman Chalisa When…’: ‘Hero’ Pilot Smit’s Emotional Words To PM Modi After Saving 174 Lives In Flydubai Crisis

Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Sardar To Lage Raho Munna Bhai; 7 Movies On Mahatma Gandhi To Watch This October 2

FASTag Rules Change From October 2: New Toll Exemption Benefit For Persons With Disabilities Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FASTag Rules Change From October 2: New Toll Exemption Benefit For Persons With Disabilities Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FASTag Rules Change From October 2: New Toll Exemption Benefit For Persons With Disabilities Explained
FASTag Rules Change From October 2: New Toll Exemption Benefit For Persons With Disabilities Explained
FASTag Rules Change From October 2: New Toll Exemption Benefit For Persons With Disabilities Explained
FASTag Rules Change From October 2: New Toll Exemption Benefit For Persons With Disabilities Explained
FASTag Rules Change From October 2: New Toll Exemption Benefit For Persons With Disabilities Explained

QUICK LINKS