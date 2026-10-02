FASTag Rules Change From October 2: New Toll Exemption Benefit For Persons With Disabilities Explained

The Centre has revised the guidelines for issuing and renewing exempted FASTags for eligible Divyangjan and persons with disabilities. The new guidelines come into effect from October 2, 2026, according to a statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

What Has Changed?

The earlier guidelines required annual renewal of the exempted FASTag. The new rules link its validity to the recorded percentage of disability.

New Validity Periods

Tags issued to persons with 70 to 100 percent disability will be valid for five years. For those with 40 percent or more but less than 70 percent disability, validity has been fixed at three years.

Who Is Covered?

Exempted FASTags will be issued to vehicles specially designed and constructed for persons with physical disabilities, and to vehicles registered under the ownership type “Divyangjan.” The percentage of disability will be taken from a valid Disability Certificate, a UDID card or other applicable records.

Impact on Beneficiaries

For eligible users, the main change is fewer renewals. A holder with 70 percent or higher disability will now need to renew once in five years instead of every year, and one with 40 to under 70 percent once in three years. The ministry has presented the move as a step to ease the process without loosening the eligibility checks that already apply under the fee rules.

Renewal and Verification

Subsequent renewals will continue subject to ongoing eligibility and compliance with the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008. Eligibility may be verified at the time of renewal.

Government’s Stated Aim

The ministry said the provisions make the National Highway tolling ecosystem more accessible, transparent and user-friendly for eligible beneficiaries, and ensure exemptions continue to be administered under the prescribed rules and eligibility requirements.

Awaiting Details

The reports reviewed do not explain how existing annual tags will be converted or what happens to persons with disability below 40 percent. Further clarification from the ministry or the National Highways Authority of India is awaited.

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