‘Fire You Team’, Here Is How Netizens Reacted When ChatGPT CEO Asked To Slow Down In Creating Ghibli Images

The internet has been flooded with AI-generated Studio Ghibli-style images, leading OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to call for a pause as demand skyrockets beyond expectations.

AI Meets Ghibli: A Viral Phenomenon

Studio Ghibli’s signature hand-drawn aesthetic has enchanted audiences for decades, evoking nostalgia and dreamlike worlds. Now, OpenAI’s latest image generation tool has made it possible for users to create Ghibli-inspired portraits, memes, and reimagined movie posters at the click of a button.

However, the overwhelming popularity of this feature has led to an unprecedented surge in usage, pushing OpenAI’s resources to their limits.

Sam Altman: “Please Chill on Generating Images”

As AI-generated artwork flooded social media, Sam Altman took to X (formerly Twitter), pleading with users to slow down.

“The demand is insane. The team needs sleep,” he wrote.

can yall please chill on generating images this is insane our team needs sleep — Sam Altman (@sama) March 30, 2025

When a user jokingly suggested firing the developers behind the feature, Altman defended them, calling them the “best team in the world” and highlighting their achievements in developing Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and building one of the largest AI-powered platforms from scratch.

Netizens React:

One user on X says, “Fire your team”

fire your team and generate a new team — LaDoger₿ (@LaDoger21) March 30, 2025

Lots of people need to be awake when load is high? — Paul Graham (@paulg) March 30, 2025

This is not the flex you think it is 😭 Raising at a $300B valuation with a flawed business model that isn’t profitable — this is the real reason to lose sleep — Geoff Sokol (@SokolGeoff) March 30, 2025

No sir, we need API access even. — Tim Cotten (@CottenIO) March 30, 2025

stop being cheap and buy more gpus 🤪 — Car Dealership Guy (@GuyDealership) March 30, 2025

OpenAI Introduces Restrictions

To control the surge in image generation, OpenAI has imposed limits on the feature. While paid subscribers—including ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, and Select users—retain access, free-tier users now face a daily cap of three images.

In response to a question about AGI progress, Altman humorously noted, “It will come sooner if you stop using our GPUs to make images.”

GPUs Under Pressure: OpenAI Implements Rate Limits

On Thursday, OpenAI introduced temporary rate limits, with Altman explaining that the company’s GPUs were “melting” under the overwhelming load. He assured users that improvements were in the works and that the tool would be more efficient soon.

A Bumpy Yet Exciting Rollout

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the new image generator, its rollout hasn’t been entirely smooth. OpenAI had to delay free user access and fix a bug that caused inconsistencies in image generation.

The company touts GPT-4o as its “most advanced image generator yet,” offering improved accuracy, better text rendering, and more lifelike object relationships. Unlike its predecessor, DALL·E, which generates images in one go, GPT-4o constructs them step by step for greater realism.

Altman Joins the Trend

Amid the Ghibli-style frenzy, Sam Altman himself joined in on the fun—updating his profile picture to an AI-crafted Ghibli-style version of himself.

Despite the chaos, OpenAI’s latest feature has once again proven how AI-driven creativity can capture imaginations worldwide—even if it means overloading GPUs in the process.

