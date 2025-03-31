Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • ‘Fire Your Team’, Here Is How Netizens Reacted When ChatGPT CEO Asked To Slow Down In Creating Ghibli Images

‘Fire Your Team’, Here Is How Netizens Reacted When ChatGPT CEO Asked To Slow Down In Creating Ghibli Images

The internet has been flooded with AI-generated Studio Ghibli-style images, leading OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to call for a pause as demand skyrockets beyond expectations.

‘Fire Your Team’, Here Is How Netizens Reacted When ChatGPT CEO Asked To Slow Down In Creating Ghibli Images


The internet has been flooded with AI-generated Studio Ghibli-style images, leading OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to call for a pause as demand skyrockets beyond expectations.

AI Meets Ghibli: A Viral Phenomenon

Studio Ghibli’s signature hand-drawn aesthetic has enchanted audiences for decades, evoking nostalgia and dreamlike worlds. Now, OpenAI’s latest image generation tool has made it possible for users to create Ghibli-inspired portraits, memes, and reimagined movie posters at the click of a button.

However, the overwhelming popularity of this feature has led to an unprecedented surge in usage, pushing OpenAI’s resources to their limits.

Sam Altman: “Please Chill on Generating Images”

As AI-generated artwork flooded social media, Sam Altman took to X (formerly Twitter), pleading with users to slow down.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The demand is insane. The team needs sleep,” he wrote.

When a user jokingly suggested firing the developers behind the feature, Altman defended them, calling them the “best team in the world” and highlighting their achievements in developing Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and building one of the largest AI-powered platforms from scratch.

 

Netizens React:

One user on X says, “Fire your team”

 

OpenAI Introduces Restrictions

To control the surge in image generation, OpenAI has imposed limits on the feature. While paid subscribers—including ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, and Select users—retain access, free-tier users now face a daily cap of three images.

In response to a question about AGI progress, Altman humorously noted, “It will come sooner if you stop using our GPUs to make images.”

GPUs Under Pressure: OpenAI Implements Rate Limits

On Thursday, OpenAI introduced temporary rate limits, with Altman explaining that the company’s GPUs were “melting” under the overwhelming load. He assured users that improvements were in the works and that the tool would be more efficient soon.

A Bumpy Yet Exciting Rollout

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the new image generator, its rollout hasn’t been entirely smooth. OpenAI had to delay free user access and fix a bug that caused inconsistencies in image generation.

The company touts GPT-4o as its “most advanced image generator yet,” offering improved accuracy, better text rendering, and more lifelike object relationships. Unlike its predecessor, DALL·E, which generates images in one go, GPT-4o constructs them step by step for greater realism.

Altman Joins the Trend

Amid the Ghibli-style frenzy, Sam Altman himself joined in on the fun—updating his profile picture to an AI-crafted Ghibli-style version of himself.

Despite the chaos, OpenAI’s latest feature has once again proven how AI-driven creativity can capture imaginations worldwide—even if it means overloading GPUs in the process.

Must Read: Eid Mubarak’: Former Litigant In The Ayodhya Land Dispute Case, Iqbal Ansari’s Message On Eid

Filed under

chatgpt Ghibli AI

newsx

Shopkeepers Must Display Their Names During Navratri And Eid: BJP MLA Urges To Delhi CM
newsx

IPL 2025: Fans Slam Riyan Parag For Throwing Phone To Ball Boys, Say ‘Bahut Attitude...
newsx

After 13 Years, Pakistan Foreign Minister Scheduled To Visit Bangladesh On April 22
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Set

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Set To Introduce Data Repository Portal For Social And Economic Insights On...
newsx

Jakub Mensik Shocks The World With Miami Open Triumph, Defeating Novak Djokovic
Myanmar Earthquake: Chine

Myanmar Earthquake: Chinese Men Caught Stealing Documents from Bangkok Collapse Site
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Shopkeepers Must Display Their Names During Navratri And Eid: BJP MLA Urges To Delhi CM

Shopkeepers Must Display Their Names During Navratri And Eid: BJP MLA Urges To Delhi CM

IPL 2025: Fans Slam Riyan Parag For Throwing Phone To Ball Boys, Say ‘Bahut Attitude Hai’

IPL 2025: Fans Slam Riyan Parag For Throwing Phone To Ball Boys, Say ‘Bahut Attitude...

After 13 Years, Pakistan Foreign Minister Scheduled To Visit Bangladesh On April 22

After 13 Years, Pakistan Foreign Minister Scheduled To Visit Bangladesh On April 22

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Set To Introduce Data Repository Portal For Social And Economic Insights On Tuesday

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Set To Introduce Data Repository Portal For Social And Economic Insights On...

Jakub Mensik Shocks The World With Miami Open Triumph, Defeating Novak Djokovic

Jakub Mensik Shocks The World With Miami Open Triumph, Defeating Novak Djokovic

Entertainment

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With Fiancé

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok