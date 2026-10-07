‘Fix Your Software’: Samsung User Flags Green Line Appearing At Bottom Of Screen While Opening WhatsApp

On October 7, 2026, an X user named Vishal, who posts as @rz1v3ely_16, shared a short complaint aimed squarely at Samsung. He said the company’s software is “just broken at this point.”

Then he pointed to the evidence. A green line, he said, shows up at the bottom of his screen when he opens WhatsApp.

What He Is Describing

According to the post, the line is not on the screen all the time. It is visible at the bottom of the display when the popular messaging app is opened.

The post does not name the phone, the software version or when the problem started. It also does not say whether the line is steady or flickers.

Why It Rings A Bell

Green lines on Samsung screens are not new. Over the past few years, owners of several Galaxy models have reported thin green or pink lines on their displays, often on OLED panels.

Many of these users say the line appeared during or soon after a software update. In recent months, reports have linked the issue to One UI 8.5 on Galaxy S23 phones, and earlier ones to One UI 8 on the Galaxy S21 FE and other models. Some users say the line shows up after the phone overheats during an update.

Software Or Screen?

Here the story gets complicated. Samsung has not publicly confirmed that a software update can cause a green line. Tech sites have noted that it is hard to blame an update alone, and that the line may point to a fault in the display or its connection.

Vishal’s post makes a software claim, and that point is open. A line that shows up only inside one app could be a temporary glitch in how the screen is drawn. It could also be an early sign of a panel fault. A screenshot alone cannot settle which.

Samsung fix your fucking Software its just broken at this point. See that green line in bottom while opening whatsapp. https://t.co/kKlZ855zFM — Vishal (@rz1v3ely_16) October 7, 2026

What Samsung Has Done Before

In India, Samsung has run a one-time free screen replacement offer for certain models with the green line fault, including some Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 devices. Reports said customers still paid for labour and needed their purchase bill, and that the offer was extended more than once, most recently to September 30, 2025.

I found no confirmation that the offer is still running today.

What Happens Next?

Will Samsung respond to the post? Will other users say they see the same green strip when they open WhatsApp, which would suggest a software cause? Will Vishal share his phone model and software version? And will the company clarify whether a fix is on the way, or whether a service visit is the answer? The replies to the post may help answer these questions in the coming hours.

Also Read: Samsung S21 FE Owner Reports Sudden Green Line, Says ₹9K Screen Replacement Asked After Warranty Ends