Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Date: October 8 Or October 9? Check Early Access, Bank Offers, Discounts, Cashback & EMI Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026: Flipkart’s biggest festive shopping event is set to begin with early access on October 8, while the sale will open to all customers on October 9. Shoppers can look forward to product discounts, bank offers, No Cost EMI, SuperCoins benefits, cashback opportunities and deals across major categories.

When Does Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Start?

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 will begin with early access at midnight on October 8, 2026 for eligible Flipkart Plus and VIP members and Flipkart credit card holders. General access to the sale will begin on October 9, 2026.

Flipkart has announced the event as part of its festive campaign, “Luck Badal Sakta Hai, Yahan Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai.”

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Bank Offers

Flipkart’s official sale page lists several payment-related savings options during Big Billion Days. Eligible transactions made using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards can receive an instant discount of up to 10%, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

The sale page also lists additional savings through SuperCoins and other payment incentives.

EMI, Cashback And Other Payment Deals

Shoppers can also use No Cost EMI options on eligible purchases. Flipkart says its BBD payment offers include Flipkart EMI benefits, while eligible customers can also access Pay Later options with No Cost EMI.

The platform has additionally listed a 5% discount on Flipkart Digital Gift Cards through UPI, along with SuperMoney-related promotional benefits. Offers may vary by product, payment method and eligibility.

What Products Will Get Discounts?

The Big Billion Days sale will cover a wide range of categories, including:

Smartphones and tablets

Laptops and electronics

TVs and home appliances

Fashion and beauty

Furniture and home products

Gaming accessories and wearables

Travel bookings and other services

Flipkart has already highlighted deals on brands across mobiles, electronics, appliances, fashion and other categories.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026: Key Dates

Early Access: October 8, 2026, from midnight

General Sale: October 9, 2026

Early Access: Eligible Plus/VIP members and Flipkart credit card holders

Bank Offers: Up to 10% instant discount on eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank card transactions

Payment Benefits: No Cost EMI, SuperCoins and other promotional offers

All offers remain subject to the specific product, payment method and terms and conditions displayed by Flipkart.