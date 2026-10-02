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Home > Tech and Auto News > Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: How To Get Instant Discount, Extra Cashback And Early Bird Deals; Check Card Offers

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: How To Get Instant Discount, Extra Cashback And Early Bird Deals; Check Card Offers

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 starts October 9 with up to 10% instant discounts, cashback offers and early access for select cardholders.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Cards Offering Discounts And Cashback (Image: flipkart.com)
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Cards Offering Discounts And Cashback (Image: flipkart.com)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 15:25 IST

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 will begin on October 9, giving debit and credit cardholders a chance to access festive discounts and cashback, even as several credit card benefits have been reduced this year. Issuers have lowered reward caps, excluded some spending categories, tied lounge access to minimum spends and withdrawn certain benefits altogether. Flipkart’s sale will be followed by Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, which starts on October 8.

For the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, early access will open on October 8 for Flipkart Plus members, Black members and Flipkart credit card holders. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are the named offer partners, with customers eligible for instant discounts of up to 10% on purchases during the sale.

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Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale offers include 10% instant discounts

The Flipkart Axis Bank co-branded credit card has a separate offer listed with a 10% instant discount. Super.money by Flipkart is also offering an additional 10% cashback during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

However, there is an important condition on the Super.money offer. The cashback applies only to the user’s first transaction, meaning shoppers cannot assume that the 10% cashback will apply to every purchase made during the sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 preview launched early

Shoppers need not wait till the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 starts in order to begin looking for deals. The Early Bird section of Flipkart went online on September 24, providing customers a sneak peek at some of the selected offers before the main sale starts. Shoppers will be able to add the products in the Early Bird section into their wish list as well.

Categories that get a mention in the preview include mobiles, electronics, televisions, appliances, fashion, beauty, and home products. There are some hints about discounts on a range of smartphones and other devices too.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale card eligibility matters

The discounts are available on eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards, but the word “eligible” is important. Banks often exclude corporate cards from such offers, while the discount may also vary depending on whether shoppers make a regular card payment or choose an EMI option.

According to a blog post by Card Express, Flipkart and the banks had not yet published the complete list of exclusions for the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The same uncertainty applies to Amazon, where the full list of exclusions for its card offers has also not been disclosed.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale arrives alongside Amazon GIF

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival begins on October 8. SBI debit and credit cardholders can get a 10% instant discount on purchases, while a separate offer provides 35% cashback capped at ₹150, subject to applicable terms.

The Amazon offer also covers EMI transactions, making SBI cards one of the confirmed payment options for shoppers. Amazon Pay Later offers another 10% cashback on eligible purchases.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale shoppers have Amazon Pay option

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders can earn 5% unlimited cashback on Amazon purchases. While these offers are separate from the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, shoppers comparing festive deals will need to check card eligibility, payment method and offer limits before making a purchase.

With both major e-commerce sales arriving within a day of each other, the final benefit available to a shopper will depend on the card used and the applicable terms and exclusions.

Also Read: Are WhatsApp Messages to Cost Money From October 1? Find Out Who Will Pay, What the Charges Mean and Check the Complete Rate List    

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Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: How To Get Instant Discount, Extra Cashback And Early Bird Deals; Check Card Offers
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Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: How To Get Instant Discount, Extra Cashback And Early Bird Deals; Check Card Offers
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: How To Get Instant Discount, Extra Cashback And Early Bird Deals; Check Card Offers
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: How To Get Instant Discount, Extra Cashback And Early Bird Deals; Check Card Offers
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: How To Get Instant Discount, Extra Cashback And Early Bird Deals; Check Card Offers
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026: How To Get Instant Discount, Extra Cashback And Early Bird Deals; Check Card Offers

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