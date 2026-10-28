Free Fire India Launch Date and Time 2026: Is Garena Finally Ending The Wait? Download Details and New Rules Revealed

Garena says its battle royale game returns to Indian phones today, October 28, with local servers, daily playtime limits and a Diwali celebration. Here is what players need to know before they tap install.

The Wait That Lasted Years

For millions of mobile gamers in India, one icon has been missing from their home screens since February 2022. Today, Garena says it is coming back.

The Singapore-based publisher has announced that Free Fire India goes live on October 28, 2026, on both Android and iOS. The game is free to download and has been built specifically for the Indian market, with a focus on following local rules and running well on budget phones.

When And Where To Download?

According to Garena, the game will appear on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, but not all at once. Listings will show up in phased batches through the day, starting in the morning IST, so that servers are not overwhelmed by a sudden rush. That means some players may see it earlier than others.

The base download is expected to be about 350 MB to 450 MB. It will run on Android 4.4 and above and iOS 11.0 and above, which covers many older and cheaper handsets.

How To Download It Safely?

Players are being urged to stay away from unofficial APK files from third party sources, which can put both their account and their phone at risk. The safe route is to open the official app store, search for the verified listing called Free Fire India, published by Garena International, and tap Install or Get. After opening the game, players will need to complete age verification and log in.

Why The Game Was Pulled In The First Place

The story of its disappearance goes back to February 2022. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) banned Free Fire along with 53 other apps under Section 69A of the IT Act. The government cited national security concerns linked to server locations and foreign links.

The higher spec Free Fire MAX, however, remained available in India. Only the standard version was taken off the app stores.

What Has Changed This Time

Garena says it has rebuilt key parts of the game to meet national regulations. All user data now sits on local servers in India, which addresses the earlier concerns over data sovereignty.

The game also carries a mandatory wellness programme called Play It Right. Players above 18 face a six-hour daily limit, while those under 18 can play for a maximum of three hours a day. Users under 18 must register with verified phone confirmation from a parent or guardian. Red blood animations have been replaced with neutral hit markers, and the game will show regular break reminders during long matches.

A Diwali Welcome

To mark the return, Garena is running an in game Diwali campaign until November 15, 2026. It features custom artwork, festive costumes and weapon skins inspired by Indian heritage.

The company also says it plans to work with regional partners on grassroots tournaments, offering local teams a route to global competitions.

How It Stacks Up Against BGMI

The return changes the picture for Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which has led the Indian battle royale scene since its 2023 launch. Both games carry the same limits: three hours for minors and six for adults.

The difference lies in the experience. Free Fire India is built for budget and mid-range phones, with fast rounds of about ten minutes and 50 players. BGMI targets mid to high-performance phones, with longer tactical rounds of 25 to 30 minutes and 100 players.

What Happens Next

All eyes now turn to how smoothly the rollout goes and how many players return. Gamers will be watching for server stability on launch day, while rivals and regulators will watch how the game performs under its new rules. Whether Free Fire can win back its old audience, and whether it can take on BGMI for the top spot, is something the coming weeks will reveal.

Also Read: Wife Plots Husband’s Murder With Gym Trainer Lover, Leaves Door Open As He Enters To Stab Him In Ghaziabad,Both Arrested