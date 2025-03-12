Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • French Publishers And Authors File Lawsuit Against Meta In AI Case

French Publishers And Authors File Lawsuit Against Meta In AI Case

French publishers and authors have filed a lawsuit against Meta, accusing the tech giant of using copyrighted content without permission to train its AI models. The case highlights growing concerns over AI and intellectual property rights

French Publishers And Authors File Lawsuit Against Meta In AI Case


In a bold legal move, France’s leading publishers and authors have filed a lawsuit against Meta, accusing the tech giant of using copyrighted content without authorization to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models. This landmark case, filed earlier this week in a Paris court, brings to light the growing concerns over AI’s impact on intellectual property rights.

Key Players in the Lawsuit

The lawsuit has been filed by three prominent associations in the French literary and publishing world:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • The National Publishing Union (SNE), representing the publishing industry.
  • The National Union of Authors and Composers (SNAC), advocating for authors.
  • The Society of Men of Letters (SGDL), which defends the interests of authors and creators.

These associations believe that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has illegally used vast amounts of copyrighted content to feed its AI models. They argue this practice amounts to “economic parasitism” and unfairly benefits Meta without compensating the original creators.

Concerns Over AI and Copyright Protection

Maia Bensimon, general delegate of SNAC, described the situation as “monumental looting.” Renaud Lefebvre, Director General of SNE, emphasized that the case serves as an example to protect creators’ rights, calling it a “David versus Goliath battle.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This lawsuit against Meta marks the first of its kind in France, but it’s not the only one. Similar cases have emerged across the globe, particularly in the United States, where authors, visual artists, and music publishers have filed complaints against tech companies over their use of copyrighted material in AI training.

Global Trend of Lawsuits Against AI Giants

In 2023, American actress and author Sarah Silverman, along with other authors, filed a lawsuit against Meta, claiming their books were used to train the Llama language model without consent. Similarly, American novelist Christopher Farnsworth also filed a lawsuit in 2024 for the unauthorized use of his work in Meta’s AI system.

Meta is not the only company facing such legal challenges. OpenAI, the developer of the ChatGPT tool, has also been named in a series of lawsuits in the United States, Canada, and India, further fueling the debate over how AI models are trained and the ethical concerns surrounding intellectual property.

Why This Lawsuit Matters

As AI technology continues to evolve and permeate various industries, the issue of copyright infringement is becoming increasingly complex. This case could set a precedent for how AI companies handle copyrighted content and the legal rights of creators in the digital age.

For publishers, authors, and other content creators, the lawsuit against Meta serves as a critical reminder of the need for stronger protections against the unauthorized use of their work in AI training. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for the future of AI and intellectual property laws.

Filed under

OpenAI

newsx

Astronomers Discover Four Tiny Planets Orbiting Barnard’s Star, Earth’s Cosmic Neighbor
Sudiksha Konanki

Sudiksha Konanki’s Disappearance Timeline: US Investigators Identify Person Of Interest
newsx

Lilavati Hospital Fraud Takes Dark Turn: Black Magic Allegations Emerge Amid Rs 1,200 Crore Scam
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Announces ₹1 Lakh Aid For Brides Under Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana
newsx

French Publishers And Authors File Lawsuit Against Meta In AI Case
Taylor Swift

What Is The Mystery Behind Taylor Swift’s Absence From Public Eye?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Astronomers Discover Four Tiny Planets Orbiting Barnard’s Star, Earth’s Cosmic Neighbor

Astronomers Discover Four Tiny Planets Orbiting Barnard’s Star, Earth’s Cosmic Neighbor

Sudiksha Konanki’s Disappearance Timeline: US Investigators Identify Person Of Interest

Sudiksha Konanki’s Disappearance Timeline: US Investigators Identify Person Of Interest

Lilavati Hospital Fraud Takes Dark Turn: Black Magic Allegations Emerge Amid Rs 1,200 Crore Scam

Lilavati Hospital Fraud Takes Dark Turn: Black Magic Allegations Emerge Amid Rs 1,200 Crore Scam

UP CM Yogi Announces ₹1 Lakh Aid For Brides Under Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana

UP CM Yogi Announces ₹1 Lakh Aid For Brides Under Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana

What Is The Mystery Behind Taylor Swift’s Absence From Public Eye?

What Is The Mystery Behind Taylor Swift’s Absence From Public Eye?

Entertainment

What Is The Mystery Behind Taylor Swift’s Absence From Public Eye?

What Is The Mystery Behind Taylor Swift’s Absence From Public Eye?

Shocking! 22-Year-Old UK Student Sells Her Virginity For £1.7 Million To A Hollywood Star: I Secured My Future

Shocking! 22-Year-Old UK Student Sells Her Virginity For £1.7 Million To A Hollywood Star: I

What Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Ethnicity? Tamil Star Faces Heat Over Insulting Muslim Community During Iftar Event In Chennai

What Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Ethnicity? Tamil Star Faces Heat Over Insulting Muslim Community During Iftar

Who Was Soundarya Married To? Actress’ Husband Clears The Air On Allegations Against Mohan Babu

Who Was Soundarya Married To? Actress’ Husband Clears The Air On Allegations Against Mohan Babu

Balochistan Independence Struggle: History, Conflict, And Ongoing Quest for Freedom

Balochistan Independence Struggle: History, Conflict, And Ongoing Quest for Freedom

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women