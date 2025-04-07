The tech giant flew five cargo flights packed with inventory in just three days during late March, racing against the clock to avoid a 10% reciprocal tariff that came into effect on April 5.

Apple executed an unprecedented airlift of iPhones and other devices from India to the United States, narrowly beating a new round of tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to officials, the tech giant flew five cargo flights packed with inventory in just three days during late March, racing against the clock to avoid a 10% reciprocal tariff that came into effect on April 5. A senior Indian government official confirmed the swift operation, describing it as a rare move during what is typically a quieter period in global electronics shipping.

The urgency behind the airlift underscores the mounting pressure global companies face amid changing trade dynamics, especially as the Trump administration prepares to implement an even steeper 26% tariff from April 9.

India Rises as Apple’s Strategic Bet

While China has long been central to Apple’s manufacturing strategy, India is increasingly becoming a crucial node in the company’s global supply chain. With Indian exports to the U.S. facing a 26% duty—significantly lower than 54% for Chinese goods—Apple has strong economic reasons to expand its operations in India.

Currently, Apple assembles iPhones and AirPods in India, and the country’s manufacturing contribution is steadily growing. Data reveals that iPhone exports from India nearly doubled in March, hitting ₹20,000 crore, up from ₹11,000 crore a year ago. A significant portion of this inventory was directed toward the U.S. to buffer against tariff-induced cost hikes.

Shielding Consumers from Price Hikes

Despite the looming import duties, Apple has no immediate plans to raise retail prices in India or other major global markets. Instead, the company is tapping into its inventory reserves, shipped ahead of the tariff deadline at lower duty rates, to maintain current pricing levels and insulate U.S. operations from short-term cost shocks.

Reports say Apple has stockpiled enough inventory to manage several months of supply without impacting retail prices. “Factories had been preparing for this scenario,” a source told The Times of India. “This stockpile will buy Apple valuable time to reassess its manufacturing and supply chain strategy.”

With the U.S. continuing to be its most crucial market, Apple is now assessing how different tariff regimes affect its manufacturing hubs. The company aims to shield consumers from price hikes that could weaken demand and cut into its profit margins.

