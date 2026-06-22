Galaxy S27 Pro Leak Hints At 5,000mAh Battery, Shared Cameras And More Space Without S Pen

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro rumors: New leaks about the upcoming Galaxy S27 Pro point at Samsung planning for one of its biggest upgrades ever. While there have been a number of reports about the flagship phone already revealing quite some information, a latest hardware-related leak brought an interesting addition into the picture. As tipster kro noted in his post on X, the Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery, thus becoming as powerful in terms of power supply as the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The development could mean a considerable improvement in battery performance and help Samsung bring out one of its most useful flagship phones.

It is worth mentioning that such a battery capacity is unusual for Samsung flagships in general. It is always the company’s Ultra models that receive a 5,000mAh battery. All Galaxy S Ultra devices, from the first one in the line until now, have had this capacity.

Massive Galaxy S27 Pro battery could deliver better endurance than Ultra models

What makes the leak particularly interesting is the expected size of the phone. Reports indicate the Galaxy S27 Pro will feature a 6.47-inch display, which is noticeably smaller than the screen found on Galaxy S Ultra devices.

A smaller display generally consumes less power, meaning the Galaxy S27 Pro could potentially outlast its more expensive Ultra sibling in real-world battery performance. If the leak proves accurate, users could get flagship-level endurance without carrying a larger device.

Galaxy S27 Pro may gain extra space through removal of S Pen support

The biggest question raised by the leak is how Samsung managed to fit such a large battery into a smaller body. While there is no official confirmation yet, rumours suggest the answer could lie in the absence of S Pen support.

Unlike Ultra models, which dedicate internal space to storing the built-in stylus, the Galaxy S27 Pro is reportedly expected to skip S Pen functionality altogether. Removing the stylus compartment could free up valuable internal room, allowing engineers to install a larger battery.

Shared premium camera hardware could make Galaxy S27 Pro a standout flagship

The battery is not the only feature attracting attention. Previous leaks have claimed the Galaxy S27 Pro could share the same primary and ultrawide camera sensors as the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

In case Samsung manages to integrate Ultra-level camera hardware in conjunction with a 5000mAh battery in a smaller form factor, Galaxy S27 Pro may turn out to be among the most tempting products offered by Samsung in its future lineup. There is no confirmation from Samsung regarding the reports; however, considering that Samsung’s February release window is still many months away, speculation about the Galaxy S27 Pro only increases.

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