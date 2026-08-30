Galaxy Z Fold 8 Camera Design Problem: Why Samsung May Need to Rethink Its Vertical Setup

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 has highlighted an unexpected problem with Samsung’s smartphone camera design. The issue is not the camera quality. It is where the cameras are placed.

Several Fold 8 users have faced the same problem. A quick photo can end with a finger partly covering the camera lens. The issue becomes more noticeable when using the flash. Even when a finger does not directly cover the flash, the light can bounce off it. This can leave a reddish haze across the photo.

Why the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Camera Bump Is a Problem

The problem is linked to Samsung’s vertical camera layout. The company moved to vertically arranged rear cameras with the Galaxy S20 series in 2020. Since then, the design has become common across Samsung’s smartphone range. However, the company’s phones have changed significantly since then.

Samsung’s latest foldables are much thinner. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Fold 8 are prime examples. Their slim bodies make the camera bump look and feel more prominent. When the phone is placed on a table, the raised camera module can also make the device wobble.

Fold 8’s Smaller Body Makes the Issue Worse

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a shorter form factor than earlier Fold models. This changes where users naturally place their fingers while taking photos. The vertical camera island now reaches closer to the area where users grip the phone. This can make accidental lens obstruction more likely. The issue is notable because the Fold 8 has only two rear cameras. Yet, the camera island still takes up considerable vertical space.

Magnetic Accessories Add Another Challenge

The camera layout could also create problems for magnetic accessories. Samsung phones need compatible magnetic cases to use MagSafe-style accessories. Large wireless charging pads can sometimes clash with the camera island because the module extends down the back. A horizontal camera island could offer a possible solution.

Placing the cameras across the top could leave more space for magnetic accessories. It could also move the cameras away from the user’s grip and possibly reduce table wobble.

Could Samsung Change the Camera Design?

Rumours suggest Samsung could redesign the camera layout on the Galaxy S27 series. The change may also help make space for built-in Qi2 magnets. However, these reports remain unconfirmed.

Still, the Fold 8 has raised a valid design question. Samsung’s smartphones have become thinner and changed significantly over the past six years. Yet, the basic camera arrangement has remained largely the same.

For now, Fold 8 owners may need to adjust their grip while taking photos. But a redesigned camera island could solve several problems at once.

As the company prepares its next generation of devices, a simple question remains: is it finally time for Samsung to move away from the vertical camera island?