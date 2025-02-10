Home
Gamer Alert! Realme P3 Pro To Launch On February 18: Storage, Battery, And Display Details Revealed!

Realme P3 Pro debuts in India on February 18, featuring a quad-curved display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, 6,000mAh battery, and 80W fast charging.

Gamer Alert! Realme P3 Pro To Launch On February 18: Storage, Battery, And Display Details Revealed!


Realme has officially confirmed the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme P3 Pro, in India. Scheduled for an unveiling on February 18 at 12 PM, the smartphone will bring several first-in-segment features, making it an exciting addition to the market. Ahead of its launch, Realme has shared key specifications and details, giving consumers a clear look at what to expect.

Realme P3 Pro: Launch Details and Availability

The Realme P3 Pro will be available in three color variants: Nebula Glow, Galaxy Purple, and Saturn Brown. Buyers can purchase the smartphone through Flipkart and Realme’s official website once it becomes available post-launch.

Realme P3 Pro: Key Specifications and Features

Display and Design

  • The P3 Pro will introduce the segment’s first quad-curved Edgeflow display.
  • It will sport a 6.83-inch panel with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
  • The screen is designed for high visibility, supporting a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

Image

Performance and Storage Options

  • Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, the same chipset found in the Realme 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro+.
  • The device has secured an AnTuTu score of over 800K, showcasing its powerful performance.
  • A recent GeekBench listing (model RMX5032) revealed 1,195 in single-core and 3,309 in multi-core scores.
  • The phone will be available in three storage variants:
    • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
    • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
    • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Image

Battery and Charging

  • The 6,000mAh battery (an upgrade from its predecessor’s 5,200mAh) ensures long-lasting usage.
  • Supports 80W fast charging, allowing the device to charge from 0 to 100% in just 24 minutes.
  • Comes with a 4-year battery health guarantee, ensuring long-term durability.

With an industry-first quad-curved display, powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, and blazing-fast charging capabilities, the Realme P3 Pro is shaping up to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. Tech enthusiasts and Realme fans can look forward to its official release on February 18, 2025.

ALSO READ: Jio’s Unlimited 5G Plans Start At Just ₹198! Best Picks For Gamers, Binge-Watchers & OTT Lovers – Check The Top Deals!

