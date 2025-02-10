Gamer Alert! Realme P3 Pro To Launch On February 18: Storage, Battery, And Display Details Revealed!

Realme has officially confirmed the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme P3 Pro, in India. Scheduled for an unveiling on February 18 at 12 PM, the smartphone will bring several first-in-segment features, making it an exciting addition to the market. Ahead of its launch, Realme has shared key specifications and details, giving consumers a clear look at what to expect.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Realme P3 Pro: Launch Details and Availability

The Realme P3 Pro will be available in three color variants: Nebula Glow, Galaxy Purple, and Saturn Brown. Buyers can purchase the smartphone through Flipkart and Realme’s official website once it becomes available post-launch.

The #realmeP3Pro5G is definitely a stunner, but what was that luminous glow? 👀 Advertisement · Scroll to continue Stay tuned as we reveal more about why this phone is #BornToSlay! 💫 Also, head over to @Flipkart for more deets! https://t.co/p9FT51EBa0https://t.co/fTFutAUyxU — realme (@realmeIndia) February 10, 2025

Realme P3 Pro: Key Specifications and Features

Display and Design

The P3 Pro will introduce the segment’s first quad-curved Edgeflow display .

. It will sport a 6.83-inch panel with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate .

with and a . The screen is designed for high visibility, supporting a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

Performance and Storage Options

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor , the same chipset found in the Realme 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ .

, the same chipset found in the . The device has secured an AnTuTu score of over 800K , showcasing its powerful performance.

, showcasing its powerful performance. A recent GeekBench listing (model RMX5032) revealed 1,195 in single-core and 3,309 in multi-core scores .

revealed and . The phone will be available in three storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage



Battery and Charging

The 6,000mAh battery (an upgrade from its predecessor’s 5,200mAh) ensures long-lasting usage.

(an upgrade from its predecessor’s 5,200mAh) ensures long-lasting usage. Supports 80W fast charging , allowing the device to charge from 0 to 100% in just 24 minutes .

, allowing the device to charge from . Comes with a 4-year battery health guarantee, ensuring long-term durability.

With an industry-first quad-curved display, powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, and blazing-fast charging capabilities, the Realme P3 Pro is shaping up to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. Tech enthusiasts and Realme fans can look forward to its official release on February 18, 2025.

ALSO READ: Jio’s Unlimited 5G Plans Start At Just ₹198! Best Picks For Gamers, Binge-Watchers & OTT Lovers – Check The Top Deals!