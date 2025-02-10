Gamer Alert! Realme P3 Pro To Launch On February 18: Storage, Battery, And Display Details Revealed!

Realme has officially confirmed the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme P3 Pro, in India. Scheduled for an unveiling on February 18 at 12 PM, the smartphone will bring several first-in-segment features, making it an exciting addition to the market. Ahead of its launch, Realme has shared key specifications and details, giving consumers a clear look at what to expect.
Realme P3 Pro: Launch Details and Availability
The Realme P3 Pro will be available in three color variants: Nebula Glow, Galaxy Purple, and Saturn Brown. Buyers can purchase the smartphone through Flipkart and Realme’s official website once it becomes available post-launch.
Realme P3 Pro: Key Specifications and Features
Display and Design
- The P3 Pro will introduce the segment’s first quad-curved Edgeflow display.
- It will sport a 6.83-inch panel with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
- The screen is designed for high visibility, supporting a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.
Performance and Storage Options
- Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, the same chipset found in the Realme 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro+.
- The device has secured an AnTuTu score of over 800K, showcasing its powerful performance.
- A recent GeekBench listing (model RMX5032) revealed 1,195 in single-core and 3,309 in multi-core scores.
- The phone will be available in three storage variants:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
Battery and Charging
- The 6,000mAh battery (an upgrade from its predecessor’s 5,200mAh) ensures long-lasting usage.
- Supports 80W fast charging, allowing the device to charge from 0 to 100% in just 24 minutes.
- Comes with a 4-year battery health guarantee, ensuring long-term durability.
With an industry-first quad-curved display, powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, and blazing-fast charging capabilities, the Realme P3 Pro is shaping up to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. Tech enthusiasts and Realme fans can look forward to its official release on February 18, 2025.
