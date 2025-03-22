Get Ready For IPL T20 Action! Vi’s Latest Plans Come With Free JioHotstar Access

Vi launches prepaid plans with JioHotstar subscription for T20 league fans. Plans start at ₹101, offering data, unlimited calls, and live cricket streaming on mobile.

As the much-awaited T20 league kicks off today, telecom provider Vi has launched a series of prepaid recharge plans tailored for cricket enthusiasts. These plans come with bundled subscriptions to JioHotstar (Mobile), allowing users to stream live matches on their smartphones.

Vi’s latest offerings include three new recharge plans:

₹101 Plan: Provides 5GB of data and a 3-month JioHotstar (Mobile) subscription .

₹239 Plan: Offers unlimited voice calls, 2GB of data , and a 1-month JioHotstar (Mobile) subscription , valid for 28 days.

₹399 Plan: Comes with unlimited calls, unlimited data from 12 am to 12 pm, an extra 2GB of daily data, and a 1-month JioHotstar (Mobile) subscription, valid for 28 days.

Vi’s Full List of JioHotstar Bundled Plans

In addition to the new recharge options, Vi offers a variety of existing plans that include a JioHotstar (Mobile) subscription along with additional data benefits. The details are as follows:

Vi Plan (MRP) Pack Data Validity Calls SMS JioHotstar Mobile Subscription ₹101 5GB (30 Days) NA NA NA 3 Months ₹239 2GB 28 Days Unlimited 100/day 1 Month ₹399 12 am – 12 pm Unlimited + 2GB/day 28 Days Unlimited 100/day 1 Month ₹469 12 am – 12 pm Unlimited + 2.5GB/day 28 Days Unlimited 100/day 3 Months ₹994 12 am – 12 pm Unlimited + 2GB/day 84 Days Unlimited 100/day 3 Months ₹3699 12 am – 12 pm Unlimited + 2GB/day 365 Days Unlimited 100/day 1 Year

How Vi’s Plans Compare to Jio

While Vi’s plans offer JioHotstar subscriptions for mobile streaming, Jio provides similar packs with access to both mobile and TV streaming. Vi users can avail of these packs through all standard recharge points and online channels.

For cricket fans looking for uninterrupted T20 league action, Vi’s new prepaid packs provide an affordable and convenient way to stay connected to live matches.