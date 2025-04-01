Ghibli-Style AI Art Trend Drives Record ChatGPT Usage Surge

ChatGPT saw record-breaking user growth as Ghibli-style AI art went viral. OpenAI’s servers struggled, while legal concerns arose over copyright issues.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT witnessed an unprecedented surge in users last week as a viral trend of generating Studio Ghibli-style AI art took social media by storm. The massive influx of users strained OpenAI’s servers, temporarily limiting the feature’s availability.

The trend, inspired by the renowned Japanese animation studio founded by Hayao Miyazaki, saw users creating AI-generated images in the hand-drawn style of classics like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro.

Record-Breaking Growth for ChatGPT

According to market research firm Similarweb, ChatGPT’s average weekly active users surpassed 150 million for the first time in 2024. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman highlighted the platform’s rapid growth, stating in an X post on Monday, “We added one million users in the last hour,” comparing it to the chatbot’s launch phase, where it took five days to reach the same milestone.

Data from SensorTower revealed that global app downloads and active users increased by 11% and 5% from the previous week, respectively, while in-app purchase revenue surged by 6%. OpenAI’s recent updates to its GPT-4o model, which introduced advanced image generation capabilities, contributed to the platform’s skyrocketing popularity.

The overwhelming demand took a toll on OpenAI’s infrastructure, with Altman humorously commenting, “It’s super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT. But our GPUs are melting.”

Legal Uncertainty Over AI-Generated Ghibli Art

The widespread use of AI-generated art in Studio Ghibli’s signature style has also sparked legal debates about copyright infringement.

Evan Brown, a partner at law firm Neal & McDevitt, explained that “the legal landscape of AI-generated images mimicking Studio Ghibli’s distinctive style is an uncertain terrain. Copyright law has generally protected only specific expressions rather than artistic styles themselves.”

OpenAI has not yet addressed concerns regarding the training data used for its AI models or the potential legal risks associated with this trend.

Miyazaki’s Stance on AI Art Resurfaces

As the Ghibli-style AI art trend exploded, past comments from Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki resurfaced. In 2016, Miyazaki expressed strong disapproval of AI-generated art, saying, “I am utterly disgusted.” When shown an early render of AI-created images, he further remarked, “I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all.”

While AI-generated art continues to evolve, questions surrounding its ethical and legal implications remain unresolved. As ChatGPT’s AI image generation gains popularity, debates over copyright and artistic authenticity are likely to intensify.

