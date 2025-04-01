Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • Ghibli-Style AI Art Trend Drives Record ChatGPT Usage Surge

Ghibli-Style AI Art Trend Drives Record ChatGPT Usage Surge

ChatGPT saw record-breaking user growth as Ghibli-style AI art went viral. OpenAI’s servers struggled, while legal concerns arose over copyright issues.

Ghibli-Style AI Art Trend Drives Record ChatGPT Usage Surge


OpenAI’s ChatGPT witnessed an unprecedented surge in users last week as a viral trend of generating Studio Ghibli-style AI art took social media by storm. The massive influx of users strained OpenAI’s servers, temporarily limiting the feature’s availability.

The trend, inspired by the renowned Japanese animation studio founded by Hayao Miyazaki, saw users creating AI-generated images in the hand-drawn style of classics like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro.

Record-Breaking Growth for ChatGPT

According to market research firm Similarweb, ChatGPT’s average weekly active users surpassed 150 million for the first time in 2024. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman highlighted the platform’s rapid growth, stating in an X post on Monday, “We added one million users in the last hour,” comparing it to the chatbot’s launch phase, where it took five days to reach the same milestone.

ChatGPT's weekly average users hits record high

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Data from SensorTower revealed that global app downloads and active users increased by 11% and 5% from the previous week, respectively, while in-app purchase revenue surged by 6%. OpenAI’s recent updates to its GPT-4o model, which introduced advanced image generation capabilities, contributed to the platform’s skyrocketing popularity.

The overwhelming demand took a toll on OpenAI’s infrastructure, with Altman humorously commenting, “It’s super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT. But our GPUs are melting.”

Legal Uncertainty Over AI-Generated Ghibli Art

The widespread use of AI-generated art in Studio Ghibli’s signature style has also sparked legal debates about copyright infringement.

Evan Brown, a partner at law firm Neal & McDevitt, explained that “the legal landscape of AI-generated images mimicking Studio Ghibli’s distinctive style is an uncertain terrain. Copyright law has generally protected only specific expressions rather than artistic styles themselves.”

OpenAI has not yet addressed concerns regarding the training data used for its AI models or the potential legal risks associated with this trend.

Miyazaki’s Stance on AI Art Resurfaces

As the Ghibli-style AI art trend exploded, past comments from Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki resurfaced. In 2016, Miyazaki expressed strong disapproval of AI-generated art, saying, “I am utterly disgusted.” When shown an early render of AI-created images, he further remarked, “I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all.”

While AI-generated art continues to evolve, questions surrounding its ethical and legal implications remain unresolved. As ChatGPT’s AI image generation gains popularity, debates over copyright and artistic authenticity are likely to intensify.

ALSO READ: Unlimited Ghibli Image Generation Now FREE: ChatGPT CEO Announces

Filed under

ChatGPT AI images Ghibli-style AI art OpenAI ChatGPT viral OpenAI user surge Studio Ghibli AI controversy

A viral video by Pune-bas

Viral Video| How One Makeup Artist’s ‘Fake Scars For Sick Leave’ Divided The Internet
newsx

Will Hyderabad University Lose 400 Acres? The Truth Behind Telangana’s Land Takeover
newsx

Life Sentence For Bajinder Singh: Victim’s Lawyer Calls It Justice Delayed But Not Denied –...
Kim Soo-hyun, one of the

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations
newsx

Diesel Prices In Karnataka To Rise As Government Increases Sales Tax By 3%
newsx

Elon Musk Claims Major Social Security Data Breach, Links It To Illegal Immigration And Voter...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Viral Video| How One Makeup Artist’s ‘Fake Scars For Sick Leave’ Divided The Internet

Viral Video| How One Makeup Artist’s ‘Fake Scars For Sick Leave’ Divided The Internet

Will Hyderabad University Lose 400 Acres? The Truth Behind Telangana’s Land Takeover

Will Hyderabad University Lose 400 Acres? The Truth Behind Telangana’s Land Takeover

Life Sentence For Bajinder Singh: Victim’s Lawyer Calls It Justice Delayed But Not Denied – NewsX Exclusive

Life Sentence For Bajinder Singh: Victim’s Lawyer Calls It Justice Delayed But Not Denied –...

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Diesel Prices In Karnataka To Rise As Government Increases Sales Tax By 3%

Diesel Prices In Karnataka To Rise As Government Increases Sales Tax By 3%

Entertainment

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global Change

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture