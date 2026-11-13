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Home > Tech and Auto News > Global Tech Emergency: Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams And Copilot; What Alternatives Can Users Turn To For Emails, Meetings And Office Work?

Global Tech Emergency: Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams And Copilot; What Alternatives Can Users Turn To For Emails, Meetings And Office Work?

A global Microsoft outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services, affecting thousands of users and businesses worldwide, while OpenAI also reported connectivity issues.

Global Tech Emergency: Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams And Copilot; What Alternatives Can Users Turn To For Emails, Meetings And Office Work?
Global Tech Emergency: Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams And Copilot; What Alternatives Can Users Turn To For Emails, Meetings And Office Work?

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 13:30 IST

When the tools that run the workday go quiet, the question is no longer why, but what to use in the meantime.

A Calendar That Would Not Load

Picture a Thursday evening in an office. You open your calendar to check tomorrow’s meetings, and some details will not appear. A file you need refuses to open. You are not alone.

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Tens of thousands of users around the world, according to reports, ran into the same wall as a major outage hit Microsoft’s services.

What Went Down

Services including Teams, Outlook and the company’s artificial intelligence tool Copilot were affected by what Microsoft called connectivity problems. Reports of Outlook trouble peaked globally at nearly 140,000 around 18:00 GMT on Thursday, according to monitoring website Downdetector. Users in the US, Japan and Singapore reported disruptions.

Why It Reaches So Far

The affected programs belong to Microsoft 365, a popular online service that businesses use for Outlook, Teams and OneDrive. For international organisations it is the platform that links colleagues across countries, so when it stumbles, whole teams feel it at once.

Microsoft said some users might be unable to view certain files or calendar details, and that Copilot might not work properly. Messaging and online meetings were largely functional, the company added.

Microsoft’s Explanation

In a series of updates on X, Microsoft said it was seeing positive results from its restoration efforts and was rushing to fix the problem. It said a number of servers were unexpectedly unavailable, which strained its remaining systems.

A spokesperson thanked customers for their patience. The company also warned that some restored services could become unresponsive again, and that customers in any region could be affected. The BBC understands there is no indication that a cyber attack was behind it.

The Ripple Effect

The trouble spread beyond Microsoft. AI companies Anthropic and OpenAI, which work with Microsoft’s systems, were also affected. OpenAI said it was investigating an issue with its connections to Microsoft’s services that had caused some tools to behave unexpectedly.

Electric truck maker Workhorse Group moved its third quarter results from 12 November to 16 November, citing business disruptions from the outage. Last month, Microsoft also reported an outage of its Azure cloud platform that hit its productivity tools and companies worldwide.

While You Wait: What Alternatives Can Users Turn To For Emails, Meetings And Office Work?

Since the report doesn’t outline alternative solutions, here are some generic options used by numerous companies around the globe and not recommended by Microsoft or outlined in the report.

As for email, it can be a web-based solution, like Gmail, that can function as an alternative means of communication in case your company is okay with it. For meetings, there are various solutions available like Google Meet or Zoom – a team can conduct a call not using Microsoft Teams. Quick messages can be sent using Slack, or even a phone call and a text can do the trick. As for documents, it can be shared in other cloud service or even a local copy.

Please consider your company’s policy before using an alternative channel for communicating any sensitive information.

What Comes Next?

Are the restored services going to work or Microsoft’s warning will come true? What caused so many services to become unavailable and will Microsoft provide an explanation to their clients? How many companies, who had two problems in two months, will create their back-up plan for the next time?

Also Read: I Drank My Own Urine For 15 Days’: Paresh Rawal Recalls The Bizarre Advice That Changed His Recovery Journey

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Global Tech Emergency: Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams And Copilot; What Alternatives Can Users Turn To For Emails, Meetings And Office Work?

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Global Tech Emergency: Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams And Copilot; What Alternatives Can Users Turn To For Emails, Meetings And Office Work?
Global Tech Emergency: Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams And Copilot; What Alternatives Can Users Turn To For Emails, Meetings And Office Work?
Global Tech Emergency: Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams And Copilot; What Alternatives Can Users Turn To For Emails, Meetings And Office Work?
Global Tech Emergency: Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams And Copilot; What Alternatives Can Users Turn To For Emails, Meetings And Office Work?
Global Tech Emergency: Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams And Copilot; What Alternatives Can Users Turn To For Emails, Meetings And Office Work?

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