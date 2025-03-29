Home
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Live Tv
Gmail Gets Smarter: Google Rolls Out AI-Powered Search Upgrade

Google has announced the introduction of an AI-powered upgrade for Gmail’s search function.

The new feature, which is being rolled out for users worldwide, promises to provide more accurate and relevant results by taking into account a range of factors beyond just keywords.

The upgraded search function will consider “recency, most-clicked emails, and frequent contacts” when returning search results, The Verge reported. This means that users will be more likely to find the emails they are looking for at the top of their search results, saving them time and effort.

“With this update, the emails you’re looking for are far more likely to be at the top of your search results — saving you valuable time and helping you find important information more easily,” Google said in its blog post.

The new “most relevant” search results feature is available to users with personal Google accounts and can be accessed through the Gmail website or via Google’s Android and iOS Gmail apps.

The feature won’t replace Gmail’s traditional chronological keyword search results.

Instead, users will have the option to toggle between the two approaches, allowing for greater flexibility and control.

As Google continues to harness the power of artificial intelligence to enhance its suite of productivity tools, the upgraded Gmail search function is expected to make a significant impact on user experience. With its ability to provide more accurate and relevant results, the feature aims to save users time and effort, making it a valuable addition to the Gmail platform.

(With Inputs From ANI)

