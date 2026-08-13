Good News For Commuters! Govt Asks Cab Companies Like Ola, Uber And Others Companies To Roll Back Pre-Ride Tips

MoRTH Directs Cab Aggregators To Remove Pre-Ride Tipping Prompts
Tipping Option Can Be Shown Only After The Ride Is Completed
‘Advance Tip’ And Similar Pre-Ride Features Prohibited
Aggregators Cannot Link Tipping To Ride Confirmation Or Driver Allocation
100% Of The Tip Must Go To The Driver
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.