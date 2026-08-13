Good News For Commuters! Govt Asks Cab Companies Like Ola, Uber And Others Companies To Roll Back Pre-Ride Tips

In a major relief for daily cab commuters, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has directed all motor vehicle aggregators, including Ola, Uber and other ride-hailing platforms, to immediately withdraw pre-ride tipping prompts from their apps. The order, issued by the Transport Section of the Ministry on August 11, 2026, comes after the government took note of several aggregators nudging riders to add a tip even before their trip began.

MoRTH Directs Cab Aggregators To Remove Pre-Ride Tipping Prompts

According to the communication sent to all aggregators registered under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the Ministry had observed that riders were being shown prompts such as “Advance Tip,” “Choose an Add-on,” and messages suggesting that adding a tip could improve the chances of quicker ride confirmation or driver acceptance. Such practices, the Ministry noted, go against the spirit of voluntary tipping laid down under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.

Tipping Option Can Be Shown Only After The Ride Is Completed

Under Clause 14.15 of the 2025 guidelines, apps can still let riders tip their driver — but only after the journey wraps up. Showing or switching on any tip option while booking, before the trip kicks off, or somewhere during the ride is no longer allowed.

‘Advance Tip’ And Similar Pre-Ride Features Prohibited

The order specifically flags features like “Advance Tip” and similar interface elements that appear before a ride is confirmed or completed. The Ministry has asked aggregators to review their apps and digital platforms and remove any such prompt without delay.

Aggregators Cannot Link Tipping To Ride Confirmation Or Driver Allocation

Perhaps the most significant part of the directive addresses the psychological pressure such prompts placed on riders. The Ministry has stated that no feature, message, add-on, or payment option can create an impression that paying extra will improve ride confirmation, driver allocation, waiting time, or quality of service. Any such design, it added, would also run afoul of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

100% Of The Tip Must Go To The Driver

The guidelines also make it clear that once a rider does choose to tip after the ride, the full amount has to go to the driver — the aggregator can’t hold back any cut or commission from it.

With this directive, the Ministry has asked all aggregators to ensure strict compliance and modify their platforms immediately, signalling tighter scrutiny of ride-hailing apps going forward.