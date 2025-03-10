Good News! Reliance Jio Launches Rs 100 Prepaid Plan With Jio Hotstar Subscription And 5GB Data

Reliance Jio has introduced a new Rs 100 prepaid recharge plan, offering users a 90-day subscription to Jio Hotstar along with 5GB of high-speed data. Designed specifically for streaming content, this plan provides flexibility for users who want to watch movies, TV shows, and live sports on both smartphones and smart TVs at up to 1080p resolution.

A Data-Only Plan for Streaming Enthusiasts

Unlike Jio’s regular prepaid plans that bundle voice calls, SMS, and data, this Rs 100 recharge is a data-only plan. It does not include calling or messaging services, making it ideal for users who rely heavily on data for streaming. However, it can be paired with a base plan to fulfill other communication needs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The plan is now available on Jio’s official website with a validity of 90 days.

Jio Hotstar Subscription at an Affordable Price

A major highlight of this plan is its free Jio Hotstar subscription, allowing users to access a vast library of movies, TV series, and live sports events, including the much-anticipated IPL 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Compared to Jio Hotstar’s standalone plans, the Rs 100 prepaid plan offers a cost-effective alternative:

Jio Hotstar Mobile Plan (Rs 149) limits streaming to smartphones.

(Rs 149) limits streaming to smartphones. Jio Hotstar Super Plan (Rs 299) allows multi-device streaming, similar to the Rs 100 prepaid plan.

With its affordability and smart TV compatibility, the Rs 100 plan is a better value option for users who want to enjoy Jio Hotstar’s content on larger screens.

Alternatives for Heavy Data Users

While the Rs 100 recharge includes 5GB of data, it may not be sufficient for heavy data consumers. Jio also offers a Rs 195 cricket data pack, which provides 15GB of data along with a 90-day Jio Hotstar mobile subscription. However, this plan restricts streaming to smartphones only, unlike the Rs 100 plan, which supports smart TV streaming.

Jio Revises Rs 69 and Rs 139 Add-On Packs

In addition to launching the Rs 100 plan, Jio has made changes to two existing data add-on packs:

The Rs 69 plan offers 6GB of high-speed data .

offers . The Rs 139 plan provides 12GB of high-speed data .

provides . Once the allotted data is used up, speeds will drop to 64Kbps.

Previously, these add-on packs remained valid as long as the user’s base plan was active. However, with the new update, both plans now come with a standalone validity of 7 days, meaning users must consume the data within a week.

It is important to note that these plans are data-only and do not include voice calls or SMS. Additionally, they require an active base plan to function.

With these updates, Jio continues to expand its prepaid offerings, providing users with more budget-friendly and flexible data plans tailored for streaming and high-speed internet access.

ALSO READ: JioHotstar Live Streaming Not Working? Follow These Steps To Fix