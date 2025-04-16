Google Adds Auto-Restart Security Feature to Android Phones, Mirroring iPhone’s Inactivity Reboot

Security professionals have pointed out that this step further secures Android against unauthorized efforts to access sensitive user information.

Google introduced a new feature for Android phones that will restart phones automatically when phones are locked and unused for three days in succession. This update was provided via Google Play Services version 25.14, which was released this week.

This security feature closely mirrors Apple’s “Inactivity Reboot” feature, initially released with iOS 18.1 last year. The Android feature is intended to safeguard user data by rebooting the device into a very secure “Before First Unlock” (BFU) state, where data is completely encrypted and inaccessible without a passcode or biometric authentication.

Why It Matters?

This capability overcomes a severe vulnerability in security mechanisms of smartphones. Normally, once a phone has been unlocked since boot, it goes into an “After First Unlock” (AFU) state wherein specific data are decrypted and can potentially be made accessible by advanced forensic tools. Automatic reboot after inactivity over long periods serves to reduce the probability of illicit access to data by thieves as well as by forensic tools, frequently employed by investigative agencies.

Security professionals have pointed out that this step further secures Android against unauthorized efforts to access sensitive user information. Not only does it make stolen or lost phones more difficult to access, but it also puts Android in line with increasing industry standards for mobile security.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Other Updates in the April 2025 Release

In addition to the new security feature, Google’s April update contains a number of other enhancements:

Updates to Private Compute Services (version 25)

Account management and device connectivity bug fixes

Enhancements in Quick Transfer content preview

Design overhaul of location history settings based on Google’s Material design

Battery life and Wallet app functionality enhancements

New Ask a Question feature on videos for Android devices

The upgrade is for Android smartphones and tablets, but not for Wear OS devices. It will roll out to users in phases as Google Play Services version 25.14 hits their devices over the next few days.

Google has not made an official statement regarding the particular reasons behind this rollout, but it is part of the larger trend in the tech world towards enhancing device security and safeguarding user privacy in a more digital world.

ALSO READ: Smart Car Features To Drive Semiconductor Chip Costs To USD 1,200 Per Vehicle By 2030: NITI Aayog Report