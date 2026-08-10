LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Google Drive-Photos Backup Ending Today: Settings You Must Change To Protect Photos, Videos And More

Google Drive-Photos Backup Ending Today: Settings You Must Change To Protect Photos, Videos And More

Google Drive is ending automatic photo and video backups to Google Photos from August 10, 2026. Here's what changes, who is affected, and how users can continue backing up files.

Google Drive-Photos Backup Ending Today. Image Credit: AI
Google Drive-Photos Backup Ending Today. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 18:10 IST

Google is pulling the plug today on a feature that many users have relied on for years without ever having to think about it. Starting August 10, 2026, the Google Drive desktop app will stop automatically backing up photos and videos to Google Photos, and anyone still depending on that setup needs to switch things over before new files stop syncing.

What Google Has Said?

Google has framed the move as part of an effort to streamline its backup tools and push dedicated photo management entirely onto the Photos app. The company has confirmed that Drive for desktop will no longer support Google Photos backup from today onward, and has pointed users toward Google Photos itself to keep their folders backing up going forward.

You Might Be Interested In

What Actually Changes?

Until now, Drive’s desktop app let users pick a folder on their computer and have it automatically sync into Google Photos, no manual uploads needed. From today, that bridge between the two apps is gone. Folders that were set up this way will simply stop sending new photos and videos across once the cutoff passes. Drive itself isn’t going anywhere, and neither is Photos; it’s specifically this one automatic link between them that’s being switched off. Anything already backed up through it stays exactly where it is and won’t be touched.

How To Keep Backups Running?

Google is pointing users to two options inside Google Photos itself. One is setting up continuous folder backup directly through the “+” button and selecting “Back up folders,” essentially recreating what the Drive app used to do. The other is manually importing photos already sitting in Drive folders into Photos.

One catch worth noting: backups set up this way through the Google Photos website only run while that site is actually open in a browser, unlike the old system, which worked automatically in the background.

Who Needs To Act?

Anyone backing up photos straight from their phone won’t notice a thing, since that process is untouched. But if a computer folder, say from a camera or scanner, has been your main backup route through Drive’s desktop app, it’s worth setting up the new system today. Nothing already saved will disappear, but new files will stop backing up until you do.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Google Drive-Photos Backup Ending Today: Settings You Must Change To Protect Photos, Videos And More

RELATED News

Driving Through Flooded Roads? Here’s The Right Speed And 10 Precautions To Protect Your Car

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

7 Ways AI Is Changing Everyday Life In 2026

7 Things You Should Never Do With Your Car During Heavy Rain

Car Discounts & Offers August 2026: Tata Curvv To Honda Amaze, Check Out The Best Offers

LATEST NEWS

3 Girls Die, 1 Airlifted To Nagpur After Snake Bites 6 At Maharashtra School Hostel

Premier League Managers’ Salaries: From Mikel Arteta to Xabi Alonso — Top 5 Highest-Paid Managers Ranked

Who is Manav Sardana? Entrepreneur Who Purchased India’s Costliest Gurugram Penthouse For Rs 271 Crore

Pawan Singh Stops Security From Removing Fan At UP Event, Calls Him Back On Stage For A Photo – WATCH

Mohun Bagan Thrash CISF Protectors 6-0 To Finish Durand Cup 2026 Group Stage With Perfect Record

Rs 271 Crore For A Penthouse! One Of Gurugram’s Costliest Luxury Homes Sold: What’s In It?

Pakistan National Champions Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Captains, Venues And Match Timings

Priyanka Chopra Visits Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, Greets Fans In Traditional Look – WATCH

Oshea Herbals Partners with Mrs. India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner

RGIPT Welcomes New Batch at Orientation Programme 2026

Google Drive-Photos Backup Ending Today: Settings You Must Change To Protect Photos, Videos And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Google Drive-Photos Backup Ending Today: Settings You Must Change To Protect Photos, Videos And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Google Drive-Photos Backup Ending Today: Settings You Must Change To Protect Photos, Videos And More
Google Drive-Photos Backup Ending Today: Settings You Must Change To Protect Photos, Videos And More
Google Drive-Photos Backup Ending Today: Settings You Must Change To Protect Photos, Videos And More
Google Drive-Photos Backup Ending Today: Settings You Must Change To Protect Photos, Videos And More

QUICK LINKS