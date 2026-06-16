Google Fitbit Air Fitness Tracker To Debut Soon In India: Distraction Free Health Tracking, SpO2 Monitoring, And Long Battery Life, Check Launch Date And Price

US-based tech giant Google is gearing up for the launch of its innovative Fitbit Air fitness tracker in India, marking a new milestone in wearable health technology. Unlike traditional smartwatches and fitness bands, Fitbit Air features a completely screenless design, aiming for comfort, simplicity, and continuous health monitoring instead of notifications and app interactions.

The company already launched the device in select international markets, including the United States, back in May 2026, and it has recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database. Such certification is generally a key step before electronic products are officially sold in India, signalling that the Fitbit Air could launch in India soon.



A Fitness Tracker That Does Not Have a Screen



The idea sounds strange at first. A fitness band with no screen at all? But sit with it for a moment and it starts to make a lot of sense.

Most of us already spend too much time staring at screens. The last thing some people want is another small display on their wrist buzzing with notifications every few minutes. The Fitbit Air strips all of that away. There is nothing to tap, nothing to scroll, and nothing pulling your attention mid-run or mid-meeting. It just sits on your wrist and does its job quietly.

Google calls it its smallest tracker yet, describing it as a tiny, discreet pebble. All your health data flows directly to the Google Health app on your phone, where you can check it when it suits you. The device tracks heart rate, atrial fibrillation alerts, SpO2, sleep stages, and heart rate variability. Battery lasts up to a week on a single charge, and if you forget to plug it in overnight, five minutes of fast charging gives you a full day of use. That is a small detail that will matter more than you expect.

It works with both Android and iOS, and you can swap out the band depending on your mood or outfit. There is also a Stephen Curry Special Edition if you want something a little more distinct.



What It Could Cost in India



In the US, the Fitbit Air starts at $99.99, with the Stephen Curry Special Edition priced at $129.99. Both come with a three-month trial of Google Health Premium, though the core health and fitness features work fine without any subscription at all. That is a genuinely refreshing approach in a market where most health wearables quietly push you toward a monthly plan to unlock the features you actually want.

For India, the launch is expected sometime between July and September 2026, which puts it in the Q3 window. Pricing is expected to land somewhere between Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999, though Google has not officially confirmed anything yet. If those numbers hold, it would sit well below competitors like the Whoop band, which costs around Rs 30,000 through third-party sellers in India.

The BIS certification is the clearest signal we have right now. Google has not made any official announcement, but products do not usually show up on BIS without a launch following shortly after. If a screenless health tracker sounds like your kind of thing, it is worth holding off a little longer before buying something else.

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