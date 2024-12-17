Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Google Goes After OpenAI With Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model: Details Here

Meta is a leading tech company known for its social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus. It is focused on creating immersive digital experiences through the Metaverse, combining virtual and augmented reality.

Google Goes After OpenAI With Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model: Details Here

Google has enhanced its AI-driven image and video generation capabilities with the introduction of its second-generation video generation model, Veo 2, and improvements to its existing Imagen 3 image-generation model. These updates aim to produce more refined and realistic visual outputs.

Veo 2 Model
Google’s Veo 2 model focuses on improving the understanding of real-world physics, human movement, and expressions, enabling the generation of more realistic videos. The model can handle complex requests, including specific genres, lens types, and cinematic effects. It is capable of producing videos in up to 4K resolution and can generate videos lasting several minutes. Integrated into Google Labs’ VideoFX tool, users can sign up for access through the waitlist. Veo 2 is also expected to expand to YouTube Shorts and other Google products in the coming year.

Imagen 3
Google’s Imagen 3 model has been upgraded to offer a broader range of art styles, from photo-realism and impressionism to abstract and anime, with enhanced accuracy. This update also improves the model’s ability to adhere to user prompts more closely, generating images with greater detail and texture. Imagen 3 will be available through Google Labs’ ImageFX tool.

Whisk
Google has also introduced an experimental tool called Whisk, which combines Imagen 3’s image-generation features with Gemini’s visual understanding and description abilities. Whisk allows users to create or modify images according to their preferences, remixing them into unique outputs. When an image is inputted, Gemini automatically generates a detailed caption, which is then used by Imagen 3 to generate new images in different styles based on the input and description.

Filed under

Google OpenAI With Veo 2

Advertisement

Also Read

Stock Market Crash : All Sectors Barring Media Decline; Sensex Tumbles 1,100 Pts Lower To 80,600

Stock Market Crash : All Sectors Barring Media Decline; Sensex Tumbles 1,100 Pts Lower To...

2017 Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC Rejects Pulsar Suni Plea To Recall Witness

2017 Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC Rejects Pulsar Suni Plea To Recall Witness

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rahul-Jadeja And Bumrah-Deep Partnership Save India From Follow-On

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rahul-Jadeja And Bumrah-Deep Partnership Save India From Follow-On

Priyanka Gandhi Arrives To Parliament With ‘Stand With Bangladesh Minorities’ Bag A Day After Palestine Row

Priyanka Gandhi Arrives To Parliament With ‘Stand With Bangladesh Minorities’ Bag A Day After Palestine...

The ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill Passed In Lok Sabha With 269 Votes In Majority

The ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill Passed In Lok Sabha With 269 Votes In Majority

Entertainment

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will No Longer Be Available Globally

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With Family: Praying For Christmas Miracle

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With

Chappell Roan Had MAJOR Wardrobe Malfunction Right Before Her SNL Performance: It Ripped All The Way Down

Chappell Roan Had MAJOR Wardrobe Malfunction Right Before Her SNL Performance: It Ripped All The

Guru Randhawa Supports ‘Farmers Protest’, Netizens Say, ‘Paise Mil Gaye’?

Guru Randhawa Supports ‘Farmers Protest’, Netizens Say, ‘Paise Mil Gaye’?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox