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Home > Tech and Auto News > Google Introduces Android 17 For Pixel Devices: App Bubbles, Enhanced Privacy Controls And Gemini AI Features – Check All Details

Google Introduces Android 17 For Pixel Devices: App Bubbles, Enhanced Privacy Controls And Gemini AI Features – Check All Details

Google has started rolling out Android 17 for Pixel devices, introducing App Bubbles, enhanced privacy controls, security upgrades, and new AI-powered Gemini features. The update also brings smarter Pixel Watch capabilities, including custom widgets, live updates, and improved safety tools.

Android 17
Android 17

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 10:47 IST

Google is rolling out Android 17, and its new release comes with a combo of AI improvements, communication changes, security fixes and smartwatch features. The Android 17 update arrives first on Pixel phones to accompany a new Pixel Drop update that brings many exclusive features to Google’s latest AI models.

The Android 17 update is rolling out first on Pixel phones from the Pixel 6 series to the Pixel 10, with other brands to receive it over the next few months. So if you are a Pixel owner the update is currently rolling out to you. Logically speaking, everyone else has to wait.

What is new on your phone?

The big headline here is App Bubbles. It is an interface change that allows you to organise, manoeuvre, and quickly access your most recent apps, which appear as bubbles at the bottom of the screen. This is designed to help you interact with apps more readily, and aid you in multi-tasking workflows. In other words, it’s like having all your favourite apps sitting in the corner of your phone, quite quietly, but just within reach.

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New tools also include native Screen Reactions for video creators, one-time location and contact permissions, and a biometric lock for lost phones. The one-time permissions are a small but meaningful privacy win. You give an app access once, and it cannot keep using your location or contacts in the background.

The June Pixel Drop, which comes alongside Android 17, brings some genuinely exciting AI tools. For Gemini Pro subscribers, Gemini Omni allows generating and editing video from text prompts. Lyria 3 enables AI-generated music from text or image descriptions, with controls for vocals, style, and tempo. There is also Google Photos conversational editing, which lets users describe edits in plain language, expanding to Pixel 6 and newer devices.

That said, the biggest AI feature is not here yet. Gemini Intelligence, Android 17’s headline agentic AI feature, requires Gemini Nano v3 hardware and will roll out to qualifying devices later this summer.

Your Pixel Watch Is Getting Smarter Too

Wear OS 7 is now live for the last three Pixel Watch models, carrying over Android 17 design changes, laying the groundwork for new Gemini Intelligence features, and adding new glanceable design elements.

The new Create My Widget function lets you build custom dashboards using natural language through Gemini.

Live Updates shows you real-time information for things like game scores or how your workout is going.

Battery life gets a bump, with up to 10 percent improvement through software optimisation.

Safety Gets a Serious Upgrade

Pixel Watch devices can now automatically seek help if they detect a car crash, a serious fall or a loss of pulse, and can automatically call emergency services or pre-set emergency contacts. That could literally be life-saving.

All in all, Android 17 is not a flashy overhaul. It is a steady, practical update that makes your phone safer, your multitasking smoother, and your watch smarter. The major AI features are due shortly. But what’s already here is worth the upgrade.

Also Read: Apple To Split iPhone 18 Launch Into Two Events: Know When Your Favourite Flagship Will Debut And What To Expect

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Google Introduces Android 17 For Pixel Devices: App Bubbles, Enhanced Privacy Controls And Gemini AI Features – Check All Details
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Google Introduces Android 17 For Pixel Devices: App Bubbles, Enhanced Privacy Controls And Gemini AI Features – Check All Details

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Google Introduces Android 17 For Pixel Devices: App Bubbles, Enhanced Privacy Controls And Gemini AI Features – Check All Details
Google Introduces Android 17 For Pixel Devices: App Bubbles, Enhanced Privacy Controls And Gemini AI Features – Check All Details
Google Introduces Android 17 For Pixel Devices: App Bubbles, Enhanced Privacy Controls And Gemini AI Features – Check All Details
Google Introduces Android 17 For Pixel Devices: App Bubbles, Enhanced Privacy Controls And Gemini AI Features – Check All Details

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