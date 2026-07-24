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Home > Tech and Auto News > Google Introduces Face Recognition for Sign-In: Step-by-Step Guide to Access Your Account

Google Introduces Face Recognition for Sign-In: Step-by-Step Guide to Access Your Account

Google has introduced Selfie Verification for account sign-in recovery, allowing users to verify their identity using a short video. Here's how the feature works and how to set it up.

Google Introduces Face Recognition for Sign-In. Image Credit: @Google/X
Google Introduces Face Recognition for Sign-In. Image Credit: @Google/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 14:09 IST

Passwords have been security’s soft underbelly for years now, and Google’s newest rollout makes it clear the company is done tiptoeing around the problem. This past Thursday, it introduced “Selfie for sign-in”, a feature that lets people get back into a locked account using little more than a short video of their own face. 



What Is The Feature All About?

Rather than replacing your password outright, selfie sign-in slots in as an additional recovery route, sitting alongside existing options such as passkeys and trusted recovery contacts. It’s built specifically for the moments users dread most, getting locked out of an account with no access to a familiar device or a memorised password. Instead of digging through security questions or waiting on email-based recovery links, users can simply record themselves and let Google’s facial-matching system confirm their identity.

How Does the Verification Work?

Setting the feature up involves recording a brief video while following on-screen prompts, then turning your head left, right, or nodding, so the system captures your face from multiple angles. This clip is encrypted and stored securely against your account. Should you get locked out down the line, the process is simple: record a new video, and Google checks it against the one already on file before letting you back in. Built into this is a liveness check, meant to stop anyone from gaming the system with a still photo or an AI-generated deepfake, which is a threat that’s only becoming more realistic as such fakes get easier to produce.

Privacy Controls Built In

Google has been clear that consent sits at the centre of the feature. The recorded video stays under user control at all times, meaning it can be deleted from the account whenever the user chooses. Users also get to decide separately whether Google can use their stored footage to further train its facial recognition systems, keeping that choice distinct from the sign-in function itself.

Here is the Step-by-Step Guide to Access Your Account

1. Head to g.co/signin-selfie on your phone or computer to check whether the feature is available for your account, since the rollout is currently limited.

2. If eligible, follow the prompt to begin recording your selfie video directly within the setup flow.

3. Perform the on-screen head movements as instructed as this ensures the system captures enough angles to build an accurate facial profile.

4. Confirm and save the recording once it’s captured. Google encrypts and stores it against your account automatically.

5. To use it later, simply select the selfie recovery option during sign-in and record a new video when prompted.

6. Google will match the new footage against your saved version and grant access once verification is successful.

Also Read: Buy iPhone 17 Pro Now or Wait for iPhone 18 Pro? Here’s How to Decide

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Google Introduces Face Recognition for Sign-In: Step-by-Step Guide to Access Your Account
Google Introduces Face Recognition for Sign-In: Step-by-Step Guide to Access Your Account
Google Introduces Face Recognition for Sign-In: Step-by-Step Guide to Access Your Account
Google Introduces Face Recognition for Sign-In: Step-by-Step Guide to Access Your Account

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