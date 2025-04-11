Google Just Fired Hundreds From Android, Pixel And Chrome Teams

The current wave of layoffs traces back to 2024 when Google merged its Android and Chrome teams under the Pixel and Devices group, headed by Senior Vice President Rick Osterloh.

Google has laid off several hundred employees from its Platforms and Devices division, which includes teams behind some of its most critical products, Android software, Pixel smartphones, and the Chrome browser. The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring strategy initiated last year to streamline operations and improve agility within the tech giant.

The move follows a voluntary exit programme offered in January 2025, aimed at employees within the same unit. Google has confirmed the layoffs, with a company spokesperson citing the need to become “more nimble” and operate “more effectively” as key reasons behind the decision.

“Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we’ve focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively. This included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit programme,” the spokesperson said.

Merger Sparks Restructuring

The current wave of layoffs traces back to 2024 when Google merged its Android and Chrome teams under the Pixel and Devices group, headed by Senior Vice President Rick Osterloh. The merger brought together over 20,000 employees under a single umbrella to align product development across its ecosystem.

While Google has not released the exact number of employees affected, sources familiar with the matter said the layoffs number in the hundreds. Despite these job cuts, the company emphasized that it continues to hire for critical roles in the U.S. and other global locations.

Layoffs Reflect Broader Industry Trend

This is not the first time Google has downsized its workforce. In 2023, the company slashed 12,000 jobs—around 6 per cent of its global staff—in its first major round of layoffs since its founding. Though smaller in scale, the current layoffs reinforce Google’s ongoing efforts to adapt to changing business demands and market dynamics.

Earlier this year, Google also implemented targeted job reductions in its cloud division, although the impact was reportedly limited to a few teams. Notably, teams working on Search and artificial intelligence (AI)—both considered strategic priorities—were not included in the recent workforce reshuffle.

Voluntary Exit for Employees

The voluntary exit programme introduced in January was designed to offer flexibility to employees who might not align with the new direction of the merged unit or those struggling with hybrid work expectations. The initiative was particularly targeted at employees working on Android, Pixel, and Chrome.

