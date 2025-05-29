Google Launches Official Online Store In India With Pixel Discounts, EMI Offers, And Exchange Bonuses

Google has launched its official online Pixel Store in India, offering Pixel smartphones and devices with UPI, EMIs, exchange options, and home delivery in 48 hours.

Google has officially launched its dedicated online store in India, giving users direct access to Pixel smartphones and accessories for the first time without relying on third-party retailers.

Google India Store Offers Pixel Devices with Exclusive Launch Discounts

The launch of the Google Store India marks a strategic shift in how the tech giant sells its products in one of the world’s largest smartphone markets. Consumers can now directly buy the latest Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 from the official website, with a slew of limited-time offers and added benefits.

Google is also offering store credit, no-cost EMI plans with over 15 banks, and exchange bonuses on old smartphones, alongside support for UPI payments—tailored to Indian buying preferences.

Pixel 9 Series Discounts and Benefits

Pixel 9a (MRP Rs 39,999): Rs 2,000 store discount + Rs 2,000 instant cashback Effective price: Rs 35,999 No-cost EMI: Rs 1,584/month for 24 months Exchange bonus: Rs 10,000 Google Store Credit: Rs 5,000

Pixel 9 (MRP Rs 75,999): Rs 6,000 discount + Rs 6,000 cashback Net price: Rs 63,999 EMI: Rs 2,667/month Exchange bonus: Rs 13,000 Google Store Credit: Rs 5,000

Pixel 9 Pro (MRP Rs 96,999): Rs 8,000 discount + Rs 7,000 cashback Net price: Rs 81,999 EMI: Rs 3,417/month Exchange bonus: Rs 15,000 Google Store Credit: Rs 6,000

Pixel 9 Pro Fold (MRP Rs 1,59,999): Rs 15,000 discount + Rs 10,000 cashback Final price: Rs 1,34,999 EMI: Rs 5,625/month Exchange bonus: Rs 15,000 Store Credit: Rs 8,000

Pixel 8 Pro (MRP Rs 1,06,999): Rs 30,000 discount + Rs 7,000 cashback Final price: Rs 69,999 EMI: Rs 2,917/month Exchange bonus: Rs 13,000 Store Credit: Rs 5,000



Pixel Accessories Also Available with Benefits

Pixel Watch 3: Starts at Rs 39,999 EMI: Rs 1,667/month Store Credit: Rs 5,000

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Priced at Rs 23,999 EMI: Rs 1,000/month Store Credit: Rs 3,000



Added Perks: Exchange Bonus, Store Credit & Pixel Price Promise

Google has partnered with Cashify for its Exchange Program, offering additional exchange bonuses above the device’s trade-in value. The Pixel Price Promise ensures that if buyers find a lower price on Google Store or an authorised partner within the return window, Google will refund the difference.

Fast Delivery & After-Sales Support

Google has also focused on logistics and customer care. Deliveries will be handled by Blue Dart, covering over 12,600 PIN codes across India with expected delivery within 24 to 48 hours. Purchases come with full warranty support, 24/7 customer service, and same-day device repairs in select cities.

Google’s Big Bet on India’s Premium Market

Mitul Shah, managing director of Google India’s devices and services division, told Moneycontrol that the new online store is part of Google’s broader omnichannel strategy. “This is not just a new channel for us,” he said, highlighting the company’s backend investments and the importance of features like UPI and EMI banking.

With less than 1% market share in India’s premium smartphone segment, Google is aiming to scale aggressively. The move follows local manufacturing efforts and signals potential for future offline retail stores, mirroring rival Apple’s expansion in the country.